Wikipedia defines a concert as a live music performance in front of an audience (they definitely didn’t get the COVID-19 memo). Since March 2020, many school concerts were canceled or performed virtually due to concerns that COVID-19 could be at high risk of spreading because of aerosol droplets propelled through singing and wind instruments.

For many parents whose students have a proclivity for the fine arts, forgoing these events have meant missing opportunities to watch their children share their talents and love of music.

With vaccines widely available and COVID cases dropping, it’s time to sing again.

Fishhawk Creek PTA President Cindy Lavidas said music will soon be in the air—literally. After canceling chorus last year, the school will host an on-campus, outdoor Fine Arts Night on Tuesday, April 26 at 6 p.m.

The concert, hosted by teachers Todd LeBlanc and Justin Daniels, will feature various music ensembles, including drum, chorus, xylophone and recorder. The hour-long show will feature approximately 140 students.

“In addition to this being the first time in two years that parents will be able to enjoy a live music event in-person, it’s also the first time our music teachers host an open-air event featuring all ensembles,” said Lavidas. “We’re excited that things are finally returning to a sense of normalcy.”

The benefits of music education are immense and highly beneficial to students. Music stimulates the brain, positively impacting academic performance, assisting in developing social skills and providing an outlet for creativity that is crucial to child development. It also brings people together regardless of the limits of language, ethnicity or background.

“We would love it if everyone could come out and support these budding musicians,” said Lavidas.

For more information about Fishhawk Creek Elementary, visit www.hillsborougschools.org/fishhawkcreek or call 813-651-2150.