Local students have a new way to give back to the community this year.

The Brandon ’86 Rotary Club sponsored the Interact Club of Tampa Bay for students ages 14-18 to complete service projects and earn community service hours that can go towards Bright Futures Scholarships while learning leadership skills and much more.

On March 19, the Interact Club of Tampa Bay partnered with Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful to complete its second project. The project consisted of a clean up to the road of Providence Blvd. between Bloomingdale Ave. north to the next traffic light. Students earned a minimum of four community service hours.

Chad Norgard, president elect of the Brandon ’86 Rotary Club, shared his thoughts behind why the club became established: “We want to help the students with ways to get community service hours, along with teach them how to take care of their community. We just want to be that resource to assist.”

The Interact Club of Tampa Bay is community-based versus school-based. It is open to the public, charter, private or homeschool students and is the second community-based group of its kind in the state of Florida.

The students will also be introduced to what rotary is, how it works and much more. Norgard said that Rotary can open doors for people.

Connie Tritt, president of Brandon ’86 Rotary Club, expressed her excitement for the new Interact Club of Tampa Bay.

“This is a great opportunity for the students,” Tritt said. “We also hope to have around 20 to 30 students in the Interact Club of Tampa Bay.”

Interact Club of Tampa Bay meets on the first Monday of each month from 6-8 p.m. at Rivard-Simmons Rotary Civic Center, located 3007 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon.

The next meeting will be held on Monday, May 2. Parents are also welcome to attend. Food will be provided.

For more information, contact Norgard at 813-454-5072 or send an email to interactoftampabay@gmail.com. Check out their Facebook page, www.facebook.com/interactoftampabay.