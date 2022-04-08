Dust of your golf clubs to help a good cause this month! Leadership Hillsborough, a nonprofit leadership development program, is hosting its sixth annual charity golf tournament at River Hills Country Club in Valrico on Saturday, April 30. In addition to raising much-needed funds for the program, a portion of the proceeds from the tournament will also benefit Valor Service Dogs, a local nonprofit organization focusing on providing service dogs to post-9/11 veterans and first responders.

Leadership Hillsborough was founded in 1989 and is governed by a volunteer board of directors. The program promotes harmonious relationships and enhanced communication by unifying all sectors of Hillsborough County through encouraging interaction among business, professional and community-oriented individuals.

Money raised at the event will help keep enrollment fees low while increasing the possibility of scholarships for our future class members.

Valor Service Dogs focuses on empowering America’s wounded veterans and first responders through the support of service dogs. The nonprofit organization, headquartered in Wimauma, helps wounded post-9/11 veterans and first responders regain their independence, return to civilian life and maintain successful partnerships through the training and placing of mobility assistance and PTSD service dogs.

Tournament Director and Board Chair Paula Scott stated, “River Hills Country Club is an exclusive and private course. This tournament allows nonmembers the opportunity to play this course, which is considered one of the top golf courses in Tampa Bay, renowned for its outstanding course layout and new Champion Dwarf Bermuda grass greens, the same putting surface found on 12 PGA Tour venues, including Pinehurst No. 2.”

Supporters for this year’s tournament include Regions Bank, Tampa General Hospital, Publix, Tampa Bay Rays, Hubbard’s Marina, ZooTampa, Topgolf and many others.

Shotgun Tee off begins at 1:30 p.m. and hole-in-one insurance has been purchased for all players, which provides an opportunity to win $5,000 or prizes on three additional individual par-3 holes.

For more information or to register, visit https://birdeasepro.com/leadershiphillsborough/.