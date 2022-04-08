Calling all rock fans! This is your chance to enjoy the sounds of many of your favorite classic bands in person without having to travel too far.

The RP Funding Center in Lakeland is excited to announce the 2022 series lineup for Classic Albums Live as it returns with six iconic album performances.

Performed “note for note, cut for cut,” the Classic Albums Live Concert Series starts off with one of the bestselling, greatest hits albums in recording history, The Eagles’ Greatest Hits, on Thursday, May 12.

Then, a performance by Pink Floyd’s legendary 1979 concept album, The Wall, on Thursday, June 16. Following this is a timeless rock ‘n’ roll album that’s a favorite for new and old fans alike, The Who’s Who’s Next, on Friday, July 15. This next album was this band’s bestselling albums, the Dire Straits’ Brothers in Arms, on Friday, August 12. Next is an album which has sold over 25 million copies worldwide, U2’s The Joshua Tree, on Thursday, September 22. And, last but not least, wrapping up the Classic Albums Live Concert Series is Billy Joel’s The Stranger on Friday, October 23. The start time for all performances is 7:30 p.m.

To see all six of these great performances performed “note for note, cut for cut,” then look no further and become a Classic Albums Live Series subscriber. For $162, you get a ticket to each concert, preferred seating, free parking and 10 percent off on concessions, plus savings of over $100 when purchasing a subscription.

The Classic Albums Live Series pass is on sale now. Service charges may apply. Series passes are available by visiting the RP Funding Center Box Office, calling toll-free at 888-397-0100 or going online to www.rpfundingcenter.com. Dates and ticket prices are subject to change without notice.

The RP Funding Center is conveniently located minutes between Orlando and Tampa in Lakeland off I-4 on Lime St.; the RP Funding Center is a short drive from anywhere in Central Florida. Regular box office hours are Monday to Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. For ticket information, call the box office at 863-834-8111 or visit our website at www.rpfundingcenter.com.