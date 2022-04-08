Three Future Fair hiring events in April will give Tampa area employers the rare opportunity to engage with hundreds of young, qualified and enthusiastic job prospects eager to launch their careers.

The hiring fairs will be attended by students who are part of the Future Career Academy (FCA), an immersive program that prepares high school seniors for in-demand, entry-level jobs in their communities. Future Fairs will be held on:

Wednesday, April 13 at TPepin’s Hospitality Centre (East Tampa: Armwood, King and Middleton High Schools).

Wednesday, April 20 at The Regent (Southern Hillsborough: Newsome, East Bay and Lennard High Schools).

Thursday, April 28 at HCC’s Trinkle Center (Plant City: Plant City, Durant and Strawberry Crest High Schools, and Simmons Career Acceleration Academy).

In addition to students, the fairs will be open each day from 12 Noon-2 p.m. for adult job seekers as part of Best Florida Jobs, which will help round out the hiring needs of businesses and serve both students’ families and the community’s hiring needs.

“Workforce development is so important for our community, and each of our hiring events provides a golden opportunity for businesses to connect with promising job candidates when the competition for talent has never been tougher,” said Yvonne Fry, CEO of Workforce Development Partners, the Florida-based nonprofit behind both FCA and Best Florida Jobs. “For students, it’s about helping them identify a long-term career, not just a job.”

Area employers are encouraged to staff tables at the events to take advantage of the chance to showcase their career opportunities and to share their cultures and missions with students and adult applicants. Businesses can register at https://thefuturecareeracademy.com/product/future-fair-employer-expo-participant/. A variety of sponsorship opportunities are also available.

FCA is positioned to serve between 5,000-7,000 students in the 2021-22 school year.

As a sign of FCA’s impact, the Future Fairs will be followed by three signing days from Tuesday through Thursday, May 10, 11 and 12 to celebrate the FCA students who have been hired by local companies or who are entering into training or apprenticeship programs.

FCA sponsors and partners include TECO; The Mosaic Company; Publix; Coca-Cola; BayCare; RIPA & Associates; Tri-City Electric; Stingray Chevrolet; Hillsborough County; Hillsborough County School District; City of Plant City; Star Distribution; Ace Hardware; Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick, LLP; 84 Lumber; CyraCom International; Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office; Hillsborough Community College; National Aviation Academy; Service Works Commercial Roofing Inc.; Bausch & Lomb; Seminole Hard Rock Tampa; and many others.

To learn more, visit www.thefuturecareeracademy.com.