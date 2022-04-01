Easter Bunny Makes Home Visits

The Easter Bunny is making home visits throughout the area! He will deliver a treat box and take photos with you. Spots are very limited, call 813-645-8777 to sign up. To learn more, visit www.playtimeapollobeach.com.

Playtime Apollo Beach Hosts Bunny Bash

On Saturday, April 16, babies and children up to 5 years old and their caregivers are invited to visit and take pictures with the Easter Bunny and attend an egg hunt, enjoy music and crafts, eat snacks and play at Playtime Apollo Beach’s indoor playground.

Tickets must be purchased in advance. They cost $30 for one child and $25 to add a sibling, and two adults are included with each child. There will be a morning party from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and an afternoon party from 2-4 p.m. Call 813-645-8777 to register. To learn more, visit www.playtimeapollobeach.com.

At Last Chiropractic Hosts Annual Egg Hunt

Easter lovers of all ages are invited to the second annual Easter egg hunt at At Last Chiropractic in Lithia. It will take place on Saturday, April 2 at 11 a.m. at 5613 Skytop Dr. in Lithia. Call 813-461-6500 for more information.

Easter Egg Hunt At Kerby’s Nursery

The Easter egg hunt at Kerby’s Nursery is back! This free event starts at 10 a.m. sharp on Saturday, April 16 and registration is not required. The organizers plan on hiding approximately 5,000 eggs filled with goodies and trinkets, so bring your baskets and get ready. There will also be an area specifically for toddler Easter egg hunters.

To ensure the safety of everyone, the Wheeler Rd. entrance will be closed during the event, so please enter Kerby’s Nursery via Parsons Ave. Kerby’s Nursery is located at 2311 S. Parsons Ave. in Seffner and can be reached at 813-685-3265. To learn more, visit www.kerbysnursery.com.

New Hope Hosts Easter EGGstravaganza

Join New Hope United Methodist Church for an Easter EGGstravaganza on Saturday, April 16 from 12 Noon-2 p.m.

This is a free community event featuring a bounce house, photo opportunities, hot dogs, popcorn, snow cones and more. Don’t forget your Easter baskets to collect your eggs!

For more information on Easter at New Hope, visit findnewhope.com/easter.

South Bay Church In Riverview Hosts Egg Hunt And More

On Saturday, April 9 from 10 a.m.-12 Noon, South Bay Church in Riverview will host its Eggstravaganza Egg Hunt with inflatables, games, music, food trucks and pictures with the Easter Bunny.

Easter services at the church will take place on Good Friday from 7-8 p.m. and on Easter Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

South Bay Church is located at 13498 U.S. 301 S. in Riverview. To learn more, visit https://southbay.church/.

FishHawk Fellowship Church Hosts Park Square Easter Extravaganza

On Saturday, April 2 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., FishHawk Fellowship Church will host an Easter Extravaganza at FishHawk Ranch’s Park Square. The event is free and open to the public.

The church’s Good Friday service will take place on Friday, April 15 at 6:30 p.m. and Easter services will take place Saturday, April 16 at 5 p.m. and Sunday, April 17 at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. To learn more, visit www.fishhawkfc.org.

Community Pet Project Hosts Easter Bunny Photos

On Saturday and Sunday, April 9 and 10, the Easter Bunny will be at the Springfest Fundraiser at HorsePower for Kids from 12:30-3:30 p.m. The Easter Bunny will be taking pictures with kids and families for a suggested $25 donation. Attendees will receive five digital images emailed to you from its photographer, Angela Renea Photography. All money raised will go into its general medical fund.

A second event will take place on April 9 at Mighty Hero Nutrition, 3240 Lithia Pinecrest Rd., Ste. 103 in Valrico. The Easter Bunny will be ready to take pictures with families. Two and four legged children are welcome and Southern Reflection Photography will be donating her time to be the photographer.

Each participant receives a goody bag from the Easter Bunny and for a suggested donation of $25, five digital photos will be emailed to you. All money raised will be split between Community Pet Project and Small But Mighty Heroes.

Reservations are strongly recommended. Sign up at Community Pet Project’s Facebook page or www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0F4EA4A92BA0FCC70-easter1 or call 813-530-6722. Learn more about Community Pet Project at www.communitypetproject.org.

Waters Church In Apollo Beach

On Saturday, April 9 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Waters Church in Apollo Beach will host an Egg Hunt Extravaganza with music, food, a visit from the Easter Bunny, a 50/50 raffle, vendors and giveaways.

The church will also celebrate Easter with services on Sunday, April 17 from 9:30-11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. It is located at 5309 N. U.S. Hwy. 41. For more information, visit https://waterschurch.org/.

Centerpoint Church

Centerpoint Church will be hosting Easter services on Saturday, April 16 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. as well as Sunday, April 17 at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Its CC Kids environment will be hosting an Easter Glow Party during all of its Easter services on both Saturday and Sunday. The Easter Glow Party will include a glow-in-the-dark dance party, games and prizes, slime and more. Additionally, it is hosting a community-wide Spring Fling event on April 16 from 4-7 p.m., which will include a slide, inflatables, a petting zoo, face painting, Easter egg hunts, food trucks and more.