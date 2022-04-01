Do you love seeing local community members on the big screen? Julestarz Academy for Performing Arts is fundraising to send its dancers to the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and it needs our help.

Julestarz Dance sent in an online application, including a video of the dancers, in hopes to participate in the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and it was accepted. Now, it needs to raise money so all the dancers can afford to attend.

“I am so excited to bring my students to this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity in New York

City,” said Julie Kenny, owner of Julestarz Academy. “We are now fundraising and looking for sponsorships to help our dancers and their families participate.”

The team will be made up of 25 dancers ages 13 and older, and Julestarz expects the cost to be around $4,000 per dancer. This includes a six-night stay, airfare, food, costumes and other miscellaneous costs. Even though the team has been accepted, they are not guaranteed until they are able to register. Since most spaces are filled up by the summer, the dancers are hoping to raise the funds as soon as possible because they do not want to register until they know they can afford it.

In order to raise the money, Julestarz will be doing various fundraisers, like food trucks at the two studios, car washes, parents’ night out and sponsorship opportunities. There are five sponsorship levels ranging from $100 to $2,500 or more each with different incentives to help. As a sponsor, you will receive things like tickets to the Julestarz annual recital in June 2022, a logo or mention on the recital program, a logo on the company T-shirt and social media tags. The different levels offer increased incentives for the higher level of sponsorship that you choose.

There are two Julestarz Academy centers, one near FishHawk Ranch at 16131 Fishhawk Blvd. in Lithia and the other at 13126 Elk Mountain Dr. in Riverview. Along with dance, Julestarz offers music and aerial dance lessons. The academy also works to instill self-confidence, self-respect, discipline and imagination into all its students.

If you are interested in learning more about Julestarz Academy, please contact Kenny at info@julestarzacademy.com or visit http://julestarzacademy.com/.