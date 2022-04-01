When it comes to anything, hands-on experience is always the best teacher. Chris Seufert, owner of 360° Painting of Brandon, grew up learning a variety of construction trades from his father, an architect in the Bay area for more than 30 years. As an adult, he is an active real estate investor in Tampa Bay, leading him to many painting and rehabbing projects. He now uses all of his acquired talents as owner of 360° Painting of Brandon.

Servicing all of Hillsborough County, 360° Painting offers both commercial and residential painting services with the goal of exceeding customers’ expectations.

“Painting is a major investment both financially and emotionally,” said Seufert.

He explained that the first meeting consists of an overview of the project covering essential details, a complimentary color consultation and getting to know the client’s wants, needs, ideas and budget. “We discuss options for the best possible and most cost-effective solutions and provide a free estimate,” he added.

360° Painting offers both residential and commercial painting services using only the highest quality paints. Examples of the company’s work can be seen all over town, from many homes in the Brandon area to the Osprey Observer office, as well as warehouses to multiple floors of a building in Harbor Island overlooking Tampa Bay.

“Last year, we helped more than 300 residents with their painting projects,” Seufert proclaimed. He said that most of 360°’s work is on exterior, residential projects although the company’s commercial work is expanding, as is its interior painting work.

Seufert’s commitment to quality shows in the company’s many five-star Google reviews. Additionally, 360° Painting of Brandon recently earned the home service industry’s coveted Angi Super Service Award (SSA). This award honors service professionals who have maintained high service ratings and reviews on Angi in 2021.

“Our homeowners’ consistent positive reviews make it clear: these are the top pros in our network,” said Bryan Ellis, senior executive at Angi.

Giving back to the community also is important for Seufert. Recently, 360° Painting provided free interior and exterior painting services for the building and dog shelters at Raining Cats and Dogs in Plant City. Among other projects, Seufert is excited to announce that 360° Painting is in conversation with the local Paint Your Heart Out charitable organization for both paint and labor donations for upcoming projects.

Check out www.360painting.com or call 813-567-8156 for further details.