Update on local COVID-19 data from the week of March 18-24, 2022 (published on March 25, 2022).

Hillsborough Data for Previous Weeks:

People vaccinated:

March 4-10, 2022: 558

March 18-24, 2022: 467

Cases:

March 4-10, 2022: 628

March 18-24, 2022: 570

New case positivity:

March 4-10, 2022: 2.9%

March 18-24, 2022: 3.0%

Cases per 100,000 population:

March 4-10, 2022: 41.6

March 18-24, 2022: 37.8

Cumulative Hillsborough County Data:

People vaccinated:

March 4-10, 2022: 980,739

March 18-24, 2022: 982,212

Percent ages 5+ vaccinated:

March 4-10, 2022: 69%

March 18-24, 2022: 69%

Cases:

March 4-10, 2022: 372,580

March 18-24, 2022: 373,754

Case positivity:

March 4-10, 2022: 28.0%

March 18-24, 2022: 27.9%

Hillsborough County 2021 Population:

1,508,560

Florida Data for Previous Weeks:

People vaccinated:

March 4-10, 2022: 8,398

March 18-24, 2022: 7,224

Cases:

March 4-10, 2022: 10,288

March 18-24, 2022: 8,774

New case positivity:

March 4-10, 2022: 2.4%

March 18-24, 2022: 2.3%

Cases per 100,000 population:

March 4-10, 2022: 46.8

March 18-24, 2022: 39.9

Deaths:

March 4-10, 2022: 87

March 18-24, 2022: 45

Cumulative Florida Data:

People vaccinated:

March 4-10, 2022: 15,430,167

March 18-24, 2022: 15,452,648

Percent ages 5+ vaccinated:

March 4-10, 2022: 74%

March 18-24, 2022: 74%

Cases:

March 4-10, 2022: 5,824,728

March 18-24, 2022: 5,841,469

Case positivity:

March 4-10, 2022: 26.5%

March 18-24, 2022: 26.3%

Deaths:

March 4-10, 2022: 71,860

March 18-24, 2022: 73,027

Florida 2021 Population:

21,975,117

Source:

COVID-19 Weekly Situation Report: State Overview (Florida Department of Health, https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/)