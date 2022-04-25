Edited by Jenny Bennett

New Business Partnership At Ohall Kemper Law

Longtime colleagues at the Law Offices of Laurie Ohall have now become partners, changing the name to Ohall Kemper Law. “We are not just lawyers, we are people that are truly passionate about serving and caring for the elderly,” said Laurie Ohall, elder law attorney.

Ohall Kemper Law specializes in elder law, estate planning, special needs planning, probate and guardianship.

It is located at 1464 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. Additional information can be found on its website, www.ohalllaw.com, or by calling 813-438-8503.

Randy Stolberg Joins Citizens Bank & Trust

Randy Stolberg has recently joined Citizens Bank & Trust as a first vice president and market executive for the Valrico/Brandon market. A Florida native and 18-year resident of the area, Stolberg has over 25 years of banking experience and extensive knowledge of the banking needs for both small and large businesses, and he is committed to developing long-term relationships with his clients.

The Valrico office is located at 1016 Bloomingdale Ave.

Dancing For A Difference Celebrates New Location

Dancing for a Difference is celebrating moving to its new studio, located at 1076 E. Brandon Blvd., #101 in Brandon. It is a nonprofit dance studio, and its mission is to make dance and the arts more available to all children in the Tampa area. It keeps classes as affordable as possible by utilizing family and community involvement.

Dancing for a Difference is certified in Youth Protection Advocates in Dance, which means the studio is an environment that is safe for all children. It offers a variety of dance styles, including ballet, jazz, tap and lyrical, for all ages.

To learn more about Dancing for a Difference, visit its website at www.dancing4donations.org or call 813-601-3009.

Mission BBQ Celebrates Armed Forces Week

Mission BBQ is well known for supporting our military and veterans. Armed Forces Day this year will take place on Saturday, May 21 and Mission BBQ is celebrating with its own Armed Forces Week.

Each branch of the military will be celebrated on its own day with a free sandwich for active duty and veterans of that branch followed by a free sandwich for all active duty and veterans on Saturday. Their days are: Army on Monday, May 16, Marine Corps on Tuesday, May 17, Navy on Wednesday, May 18, Air Force and Space Force on Thursday, May 19, Coast Guard on Friday, May 20 and everyone on Saturday, May 21.

Mission BBQ is located at 1504 W. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon. More information can be found at www.mission-bbq.com or by calling 813-830-9618.

Babe’s Pizza Celebrates New Management

Local favorite Babe’s Pizza recently celebrated its new management and fresh ideas with a ribbon-cutting. It has been open since 1978 and continues to serve the same delicious pizza. It is the home of the famous double decker, which is a mouthwatering two-layer pizza that can hold any topping of your choice. It will be adding pasta dishes and a child’s birthday party package to its current offerings.

Babe’s Pizza is located at the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 60 and Kings Ave. at 107 N. Kings Ave. in Brandon. To learn more or to place an order online, visit its website at www.babesdoubledeckerpizza.com or call 813-689-2282. Babe’s Pizza is closed on Mondays.

Winn-Dixie Grocery Stores Donate To Ukraine

Southeastern Grocers Inc., parent company of Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is extending support to the citizens of Ukraine with a donation of more than $1.1 million worth of cleaning and sanitation supplies, personal protective equipment and nonperishable food items to Mission 823.

Anthony Hucker, president and CEO of Southeastern Grocers, said “At Southeastern Grocers, we always put people first, whether they are in our five-state footprint or across the globe. We refuse to stand idle when the people of Ukraine are in urgent need.”

Mission 823 is a humanitarian nonprofit organization on the ground in Ukraine that seeks to help and protect at-risk children.

FURnandos Mobile Pet Grooming Makes Pet Care More Convenient

In an attempt to help busy pet owners keep their pets looking and feeling great, FURnandos Mobile Pet Grooming offers a pet grooming service that comes to your doorstep.

The new local pet grooming service offers a totally self-contained grooming salon on wheels in the convenience of your driveway. The unit is equipped with a generator, water heater, air conditioner, fresh and gray water tanks and all the conveniences of a regular grooming salon.

For more information about FURnandos Mobile Pet Grooming, visit its website at www.furnandos.com or call/text 813-808-6035 to schedule an appointment for your pets.

Start Fresh Counseling Center Opens New Office

Start Fresh Counseling Center recently opened a new office in Brandon. It uses solution-focused therapy to help clients uncover their true potential by working together to better understand and resolve challenges in their lives while providing support and guidance toward a more meaningful life. While it can’t change difficult situations of the past, it can work to better understand and resolve challenges in your life. Counseling services include individuals, couples and family.

Its new office is located at 135 Moon Ave. in Brandon. Additional information can be found on its website at www.startfreshcounselingcenter.com or by calling 813-489-4547.

ACT Massage Of Lithia Now Offers Monthly Membership Package

ACT Massage of Lithia, owned by local resident Jean Niccum, now offers monthly membership package deals from only $65 a month. There are a variety of massage services available. Visit its website at www.massagebook.com/biz/ACTMassageofLithia or call 813-356-9703 to find out more. ACT Massage of Lithia is located at 411 Lithia Pinecrest Rd., Ste. 411 in Valrico.

All Insurance Group Networking Event

All Insurance Group presents a networking and shop event at Chill Cawfee on Sunday, May 1 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Proceeds from the event will go towards saving animals in the Ukraine.

Chill Cawfee is located at 3407 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. If you are interested in finding out more information or becoming a vendor, email sammyacarroll@gmail.com.