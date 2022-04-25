The Village Players will present Sherlock Holmes and the 1st Baker Street Irregular during the month of May. Sherlock Holmes and the 1st Baker Street Irregular is directed by Gail Pierce.

Shows will be presented on Friday, May 6, 13 and 20 and Saturday, May 7, 14 and 21 at 8 p.m. There will be two Sunday matinees on May 8 and 15 at 3 p.m.

Tickets are $18 for general admission and $15 for students, seniors, military and groups of 10 or more. Reserve seating is available only with advance ticket sales. Tickets can be purchased online at www.thevillageplayersvalrico.com or by calling 813-480-3147.

A short synopsis of Sherlock Holmes and the 1st Baker Street Irregular is, according to Pierce: On a dare from her fellow street urchins, 14-year-old Wiggins tries to pickpocket a strange old man. Not only is Wiggins unsuccessful, but the old man, who is Sherlock Holmes in disguise, manages to take the gold ring that was in Wiggins’ pocket and leave behind a note directing her where to go to get it back.

When Wiggins goes to 221B Baker Street to retrieve the ring, she is shocked to find out how much Holmes knows about her based on a quick observation. After Wiggins sees Holmes use the ring to solve a case, Wiggins proposes to work as his assistant. Intrigued by her potential, Holmes agrees to begin training Wiggins on a trial basis, so long as she helps Mrs. Hudson with the chores. Wiggins and Holmes must learn to trust each other as Wiggins and her group of street urchins help him solve two dangerous mysteries.

Pierce said, “I am one of Sherlock Holmes’ biggest fans,” Pierce added, “I saw my first Sherlock Holmes play, produced by the London Shakespeare Company, when I went to the college London on study for a semester. The Sherlock Holmes play I saw was amazing. When I started directing, it was and still is my goal to bring to life every play I direct.”

Pierce said, “I hope you enjoy your experience, one full of wit, cunning, surprise and a bit of humor.”

The Village Players present their shows at the historic James McCabe Theater, located at 506 5th St. in Valrico.

For more information, please visit www.thevillageplayersvalrico.com.