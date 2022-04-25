The Winthrop Arts Mobile Art Factory has unveiled a new art exhibit at Krazy Kup in Plant City. The art was created by Lead Art Instructor Bryant Martinez and students whose families receive services from Hispanic Services Council in Plant City. The art is located in the courtyard at Krazy Kup, which is at 101 E. J. Arden Mays Blvd. in historic downtown Plant City.

The theme for the art is peace. Specifically, the mixed media on canvas pieces depict folk art of the bird of peace, which is inspired by Ukrainian folk artists.

Martinez said, “Peace and love is the only way to live.” Martinez added, “The young students who come to Hispanic Services Council and who get to do art with the Winthrop Arts Mobile Art Factory have seen and endured so much. They know all too well that peace and love is the only way.”

Martinez said, “We give the students the opportunity to create art and share art that respects peace and love. We hope to give this too to the community.”

Annabel Saavedra is the community coordinator for Hispanic Services Council in Plant City.

Saavedra said, “The illustrious dove and the universal theme of peace really resonates with me. It is beautiful art that is thought-provoking and aesthetically very pleasing. I am very proud and quite astounded of how the kids were able to paint and express so much emotion onto a canvas. With the community coming together to create the pieces, I felt this is a moving message and a good way to build community character and strength.”

Winthrop Arts has partnered with Hispanic Services Council since 2018 to bring the Mobile Art Factory to both Plant City and Wimauma. The grant-funded program is supported by Suncoast Credit Union, the Arts Council of Hillsborough County and the community.

Saavedra said, “The Winthrop Arts Mobile Art Factory program does so much more than just offer opportunities to make art. It is an integral part of our community. It helps bring families and especially the kids closer together for time to bond and spend time with one another. The partnership represents something beautiful.”

For more information, please visit www.winthroparts.org and www.hispanicservicescouncil.org.