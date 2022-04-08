Laughter is often the best medicine, and a local charity is hosting an event this month that will provide laughter for those attending while raising important funds for those in need.

Operation Lotus, a 501(c)(3) dedicated to restoring hope to those experiencing tragedy, will be hosting Comedy Night on Thursday, April 21 at The Regent, located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview.

The event will feature headliner Helen Keaney, Jeff Klein and Michael Murillo.

Kicking off at 6:30 p.m. and running until 9:30 p.m., while enjoying the entertainment, guests will be treated to charcuterie provided by Davenport’s Daily Delights, dinner from East Coast Pizza and delicious desserts provided by PattiCakes Custom Cakes LLC.

“I’m so excited about this event for a million different reasons,” said Operation Lotus Founder Melanie Brockmeier-Jordy. “Raising money to help local families while also being entertained by my favorite comedians, who have graciously donated their talent, is something fun for our community as a whole.”

Comedy Night will also feature a 50/50 raffle, silent auction, door prizes and cash bar.

Brockmeier-Jordy, who founded Operation Lotus after her husband, Leon, passed away, is excited to announce a new aspect of the successful charity.

“On top of it all, we are establishing the first-ever Leon Brockmeier Youth Athletic Scholarship by partnering with the FishHawk Spartans,” she explained.

Ten percent of the proceeds raised will be donated to the FishHawk Spartans to provide scholarships to financially underprivileged children to be able to participate in youth sports in Leon’s name.

“Leon would love knowing that his legacy lives on helping underprivileged athletes play the sport they love,” she said.

Tickets for this adult-only event are $50 per individual or $360 for a table of eight and can be purchased from the link on Operation Lotus’ Facebook at www.facebook.com/operationlotus.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available, and silent auction donations are gratefully accepted.

For more information about Operation Lotus, please visit www.operationlotus.org or email operationlotusfl@gmail.com.