Ma Isabella Rosal, or ‘Bea,’ as she’s known to her friends and Riverview residents, is a one-woman powerhouse. Rosel is a mom of two, a Navy spouse, a proud Filipina and the CEO of 7th Sky Ventures. As of recently, she is also a certified Master Rummelier, which is the top professional designation in the rum industry.

Before launching 7th Sky Ventures, Rosal owned and managed TBD@301, a tea cafe in Brandon.

“I was blessed to have the support of our local community from the start, especially from the Riverview Chamber of Commerce, and I made sure that we give back,” Rosal said.

7th Sky is a sustainability-first company, and all its products are healthy and straightforward.

“We offer home fragrance, candles, soap, natural Florida wine and sustainable craft rum,” Rosal said. “Our home fragrance sprays are made with the highest quality essential oils and food-grade alcohol. It is a healthier, happier alternative to commercial chemical air fresheners.”

According to Rosal, the alcohol base for the spray is a redistillation of the waste products left from the rum production, and the fragrant components are derived from organic essential oils. The packaging is BPA-free and highly recyclable (PET 1).

The portfolio of craft rum is guided by century-old Filipino traditions produced here in Florida using some of the best sugarcane in the world.

“Born and raised at a rum estate and sugarcane farm in Northern Luzon in the Philippines, I was surrounded by all things rum from an early age,” Rosal said. “My mother, Chuchi Honrado, spent most of her professional life working as a chemist at that rum estate and later as an advisor to large rum producers and distilleries in the Philippines. In 2021, right after having my second child, the urge for a new entrepreneurial adventure never left. So, I sold my tea business and founded 7th Sky Ventures.”

Rum making has had a reputation as a male-dominated field pretty much since the 1400s.

“I am the first female ever to earn a Master Rummelier status,” Rosal said. “So many talented women work in the industry as traders or distillery owners or technical advisers like my mother, but we never talk about them. Being a female Rummelier is empowering and challenging at the same time. My mission is to break the bias and shed light on women in rum culture.”

For more information, visit www.7thskyventures.com.