Compiled by Jenny Bennett

U.S. Coast Guard Offers Safe Boating Classes Online

The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary is restarting its safe boating class every Thursday night 6:30-9 p.m. The course is ‘Boat America, a course on responsible boating,’ and the cost is $40, which includes a printed study guide and runs for four weeks.

The course meets the legal requirements for people born after January 1, 1988 who must complete an approved boater safety class in order to independently operate a boat. Students can enroll and enter the course at any time.

Additional information can be found and you can register for the class by contacting Rich Strehl at rich@protectionflorida.com or calling 813-299-8236.

Lighthouse Remnant Thrift Store Will Collect Donations

It is the time of year for spring cleaning, and the Lighthouse Remnant Thrift Store is here to help. Call it on 813-374-6919 and it will come and pick up your donations. Not only are you clearing your clutter, but you are also giving back to the community. All proceeds from the store go to the Lighthouse Gospel Mission and the mission to help the hurting, hungry and addicted in the community. The Lighthouse Remnant Thrift Store is located at 7211 S. 78th St. in Riverview. Visit its website at www.lighthousegospelmission.org/remnant to find out more.

South Hills Church Easter Celebrations

Join the South Hills Church family as they celebrate Easter. There will be a service for Good Friday on April 15 at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 16 will see an Easter celebration with an egg hunt, bounce house, ice cream and popcorn take place between 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Easter Sunday service will take place at 10:30 a.m. on April 17. All of these activities will take place at the South Hills Church, located at 5505 SR 674 in Wimauma.

Classic Chevy Is Cruiser Of The Month

A glistening, black 1957 Chevrolet owned and restored by Gene Rodriguez of Brandon is the Roamin’ Oldies Car Club Cruiser of the Month.

Rodriguez had wanted a ’57 Chevy and found this one 18 years ago in a Texas barn. It took Rodriguez and his friends about a year to restore the Bel Air hardtop, which is now fitted with a 455-horsepower 383 Stroker engine coupled to a new automatic transmission, a 9-inch Ford rear end assembly and other performance enhancements.

The Roamin’ Oldies Car Club hosts a cruise-in from 1-4 p.m. on the first Sunday of every month, with a rain date the following Sunday, at the MiraBay Village Shopping Center off of U.S. 41 in Apollo Beach.

South Bay Genealogy Society Meeting

On Tuesday, April 19, the South Bay Genealogical Society will meet at the United Methodist Church in the Life Enrichment Center, located at 1210 W. Del Webb Blvd. in Sun City Center.

Beginning at 10:30 a.m. is an optional roundtable discussion, followed by a sit-down luncheon at 12 Noon and then a presentation by the guest speaker, Debbie Smyth, at 1 p.m. Smyth will talk about ‘Making Sense of the Census’ and will focus on the content and information provided by the census in various years. It will include tips for the analysis of the data from early censuses and ideas for the newly released 1950 census.

The cost is $15 per person for the meal and presentation. For reservations and meal choice, call Dianna Loudermilk at 864-607-1330.

Drag Queen Bingo For Autism Fundraiser

Experienced Autism Alliance is hosting a drag queen bingo event to raise funds for the programs that it offers families with children and adults who have autism.

The event will take place at Center Place Fine Arts & Civic Association, located at 619 Vonderburg Dr., Ste. B in Brandon, on Thursday, April 28 at 6:30-9 p.m. Tickets for the event are $40 and include 10 games of bingo, appetizers, wine or hard seltzer and a performance by Freya.

Tickets can be purchased at www.ea-all.org. Contact Tanya Hines with any questions or sponsorship opportunities at tanya@ea-all.org or 813-324-5352.

Creative Junk Therapy Classes

Creative Junk Therapy is a nonprofit creative reuse center located at 727 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon. Its mission is to promote creativity, environmental awareness and community through reuse. Materials are collected from local businesses and residents and then distributed to educators, artists, makers and students through a variety of opportunities.

The center contains a thrift store, art gallery, class space and ‘make-and-take’ space. Upcoming classes include making a mosaic stepping-stone, fiber arts and a plant party.

Visit www.creativejunktherapy.org for more details of classes and how to register.

March Into Spring Bazaar

Kittie Corral, a local nonprofit animal rescue, is sponsoring a spring bazaar. Lake Wimauma Convention Center, located at 5408 SR 674 in Wimauma, is hosting the ‘March into Spring Bazaar’ on April 23, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

This is a free family event for all ages. There will be over 100 local, family-owned and operated vendors, including animal rescues, food, drink, arts and crafts, games and raffles. Come out to support local businesses and local charity Kittie Corral.

To find out more about Kittie Corral, visit www.kittiecorral.org.