Plant City resident Adrian Smude has written a book titled HOW TO BUY MOBILE HOMES. In the book, Smude shares how he went from being an evicted tenant to enabling his wife to retire at 29 years old. HOW TO BUY MOBILE HOMES not only tells Smude’s story, but the reader also learns how to gain financial independence with mobile homes.

Smudge said, “I include my success and, most importantly, my failures. I pride myself on being authentic and saying ‘I don’t know’ if I do not know. I typically connect with someone that does know.” Smude spent eight months packing 20 years of experience into a 140-page book, which is now a bestseller on Amazon.

Smude added, “Within my journey, I teach how I buy mobile homes for rental properties, which has given me the success I have today. By the end of the book, the reader will have enough information to take action.” Specifically, readers will learn how to bust six common myths, learn about Smude’s best lead source for mobile homes, be given the secrets of financing mobile homes, discover how to shortcut their success by learning from his mistakes, learn how to confidently inspect a mobile home and find out what skirting, tie downs and piers your mobile home needs and why.

Smude’s definition of success is “freedom of time to do what I want, when I want, with whom I want and where I want.” Further, Smude would advise to “take massive imperfect action and ask for help along the way.”

Smude has been investing in real estate since 2002 and is the founder of the education company Lifestyle REI—founded in September 2020—which helps people become successful real estate investors. He has a passion for sharing his rocky journey to success and inspiring youth to rise above dyslexia and school struggles like he had to find success and purpose.

HOW TO BUY MOBILE HOMES is available on Amazon. However, it can be ordered through most brick-and-mortar bookstores.

For more information, please visit www.lifestyle-rei.com.