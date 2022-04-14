On Tuesday, April 26, Durant High School’s varsity softball team will host their 10th annual Pink Game to raise money for those fighting breast cancer. The Pink Game originated in 2012 after former Durant student Olivia Cuellar’s mother, Antionette Cuellar, was diagnosed with breast cancer. Olivia is now the coach of Durant’s softball team and has continued the tradition since it was started in her senior year as a student.

“The Pink Game is in honor of alumni and now Coach Olivia Cuellar’s mother, who was diagnosed and passed of breast cancer during [Olivia’s] four years at Durant High School,” said Olivia’s partner, Lexus Bombard.

The game itself, which is against rival Newsome High School, will be played as any other softball game, but off the field there will be fundraisers and stands where fans can donate and support breast cancer research. As part of the fundraiser, Durant will sell Pink Game T-shirts and barbecue dinners to guests who come out and support.

Stover Cakes in Lakeland is donating its time and products to provide sweet treats during the game at Durant. VEV Fitness and Nutrition will be providing teas for the fans who come out to support the Pink Game.

“Many of small and local businesses to the Plant City area have been more than generous with their donations,” said Bombard. “We love to see the community come together to support us in raising money and awareness to breast and other cancers.”

T-shirts will be $20 for one or $35 for two. The barbecue dinner plates will be available for $10 at the game and gift baskets will be auctioned off as well. This year’s baskets range from spa-themed, featuring coupons to local spas and salons as well as shopping sprees, along with gift vouchers from local boutiques. One of the team moms has donated her handcrafted wreaths, which will be paired with a gift card wreath. The baskets are valued up to $600 and are sponsored by local businesses and vendors.

If any business or individual would like to make a monetary donation or give products for the baskets, email Bombard l.bombard0416@gmail.com.