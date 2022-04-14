Paul Ferreira belongs to a doubly qualified group of professionals—attorneys who are also certified public accountants (CPAs).

Or, depending on their choice of practice, CPAs who are also members of the bar.

Ferreira, a CPA, is the principal attorney at The Lexwerx Law Firm with more than 30 years of legal and financial experience serving as corporate counsel, federal government contracting compliance, estate planning and business succession solutions.

“The attorney and CPA dual licensing is a rare combination and creates a unique advantage because of the additional training and education,” said Ferreira. “They are able to provide unparalleled benefits with their services because they are uniquely capable of providing perspectives on matters that require a diverse arsenal of professional training.”

Legal and accounting fields have many areas of overlap, from transactional tax matters to estate planning, and hiring a dually qualified attorney-CPA means you have a professional able to combine those distinct analytical approaches to see every angle.

“While some lawyers have taken courses on tax or estate law, their education is generally not deep enough to have a full understanding of finance or accounting,” said Ferreira. “A CPA that obtains a law degree and practices law has a distinct advantage over the majority of attorneys whenever accounting issues arise.”

His core services include outsourced corporate counsel; federal government contracting compliance; will, trust and estate planning; and business succession solutions.

A veteran, Ferreira has a passion for assisting other veteran entrepreneurs to launch successful businesses.

Wimauma resident Sharon Wrightson contacted Lexwerx to create her estate planning documents.

“Mr. Ferreira was so professional and down-to-earth and really listened to what we needed and wanted,” she said. “He even advised us of things that we hadn’t even thought about.”

The Lexwerx Law Firm has three locations: 11256 Boyette Rd. in Riverview, 1550 W. Cleveland St. in Tampa and 8950 Dr. MLK Jr. St. N., Ste. 160 in St. Petersburg. He offers transparent, affordable fee options, including upfront free packages and umbrella membership plans for businesses.

Its office hours are Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., and Friday by appointment.

For more information about The Lexwerx Law Firm, visit www.lexwerx.com or call 813-519-4339.