The Randall Middle School boys and girls soccer teams had seasons for the record books, as both reached the championship game in the same year for the first time ever.

“My favorite part of the season was beating Barrington in our fifth game of the season, which clinched our playoff spot,” said left wing Emmie Poirier. “Barrington’s soccer team has always been our rival, and I scored two goals on them, which led us to beating them for the third year in a row. It was a hard-fought game, and celebrating with my team after the win is something I’ll never forget.”

Right back Dylan Quesada will remember his time playing for Randall fondly and will take the momentum with him as he tries out for the Newsome High School soccer team next season.

“I enjoyed being on the team that broke the Randall playoff drought,” said Quesada. “Being here this year and making playoffs was an amazing send-off for my last year. I loved playing for this team, and I wish the best to the Randall team next year.”

The Hawks offense was led by Luca Savino, Brayden Howard and Matias Rangel. All three players accounted for most of the goals this season. Clark Furney, Brodan Tiffany, Landon Mallon and Colton Oifer had a few goals as well. The defense was led by Nick Levine, Dylan Quesada, Braden Matteis and Cody Bronner. The goalkeeper, Mason Roy, had shoutouts in several games and only allowed seven goals in 10 total games.

The boys were led by third-year Head Coach Leo Mallon. Mallon, who teaches Spanish at Newsome High School, also coached the girls team until Anthony Rivera took over head coaching duties this season to help carry the load. Mallon was impressed with his team’s skill and discipline, considering how young they are. He said that most of his players participate in club soccer and the majority of them have played together their whole lives.

“We had an incredible team with very talented young boys from sixth grade all the way to eighth grade,” said Mallon. “I was amazed by the skill they had. We are looking forward to next year. We want to have another great season and to make it all the way to the finals again.”

The girls finished the season with a 7-1 overall record. They not only won games, but they also dominated their opponents in the process, scoring 38 goals while only allowing three in eight total games.

“This team was incredible all season,” said Rivera. “The passion and eagerness to grow as individuals and players was top class. The way that the girls across three grade levels bonded in a short time of a month and half was spectacular to watch. I’m most proud to see that the girls always have the desire to be at their best and be unrelenting in their aggression against teams, no matter who the opponent was. Their skill never bent yet kept increasing with each game they played.”

Rivera said that his team had many talented players and they worked well together to accomplish their goals. Key players include eighth graders Emmie Poirier, Avery West, McKenna Hunt, Riley Throneburg and Kinsley Hiscock, and seventh graders Siena Bovelsky, Erin McMenemy, Ella Baroni and Gabriella Va added depth to the team. Sixth graders Gianna Savino, Erin McTigue and Rebecca Rolland have a bright future with the Lady Hawks. Lilly Dione led the team as the top goalkeeper.

“Through the success at Randall for the girls and boys teams, I think the community has something to really get excited about and rally behind for the next several years,” said Rivera. “It’s also a testament to the community as a whole when it comes to families investing in the sport throughout the area. Newsome, or any high school these players go to, will be better having them to choose from. It will be exciting for sure.”