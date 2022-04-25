LaQuinda Brewington, or Quin, as her friends call her, is a Brandon resident who started her “second act,” as she calls it, when she turned 40 years old.

“I’ve been a professional communicator for more than 30 years,” Brewington said. “About six or seven years ago, I started thinking that there’s gotta be more to life than this. I was following the path that society lays out for most women my age to a tee, which was matriculation to matrimony to motherhood.”

To the casual observer, her life looked good, having a close-knit family, a good-paying job, a cool car and a beautiful home.

“I was killing it,” Brewington said. “I was hashtag goals, but I didn’t feel like it. Instead, I felt miserable. And to be honest, I had no business feeling miserable because there were so many other people in the world who were worse off than me, and that made me feel even more miserable.”

Brewington decided to make a total life change.

“For me, that meant going back to school for what I call a ‘knowledge refresh,’” she said. “I earned my master’s in communications at the age of 50 and it was the most eye-opening experience I’ve ever had. Now, I use my skills and experiences to teach other Gen-X women personal development strategies designed to help them make the transition to midlife and transform their lives by learning to rethink, relaunch and reinvent their circumstances.”

Brewington started a blog called Sister Lady Girl, which grew into a life-coaching business.

This month, she will host her Second Act Summit on Saturday, April 30 from 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at The Orlo House and Ballroom in Tampa. Regular tickets for the summit cost $227. VIP tickets cost $597.

“The Second Act Summit was created in 2020 as a daylong virtual event to address the need that women over 40 had to feel more visible, more vital and more relevant as they enter, explore and experience the second phase of their lives,” Brewington said.

To learn more about Sister Lady Girl or attend the Second Act Summit, you can visit Brewington’s website at www.sisterladygirl.com.