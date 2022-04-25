The Children’s Board Family Resource Centers will be offering free adult English classes to parents or caregivers who reside in Hillsborough County beginning on Tuesday, May 31. All seven locations of the centers will be participating, which includes Brandon, South County, Central Tampa, North Tampa, Plant City, Town ’n’ Country and Temple Terrace.

Those interested must be a participant at the Children’s Board Family Resource Centers or become a free member to join these classes.

English in Tampa is part of the free Multilingual Citizens Program provided by ReDefiners World Languages in partnership with the Children’s Board Family Resource Centers and is managed by Lutheran Services Florida.

Tyheshia Scott, director of the Children’s Board Family Resource Centers, shared her input about the English classes.

“Providing adult English classes empowers parents and caregivers to develop critical and practical communication skills, thereby removing the burden from their children,” Scott said. “We also wanted to make sure that we provided parents and caregivers with the means to better advocate for their children,” she added.

During this 12-week program, individuals will be introduced to daily English language skills for interacting in the real world within a relatively brief amount of time as well as the integration of important resources in financial literacy, housing assistance and much more.

Individuals can register for ESOL 1 – Basic Living English, ESOL 2 – Workforce & Finance English or ESOL 3 – Wellness, Safety & Education English. The courses are taught by qualified professional language instructors who have all studied the nuances of language acquisition. With the class sizes being small, space is limited. The group meets twice a week and runs through Saturday, September 24.

In 2016, Chantelle Daniels, M.Ed., founder and executive director, established ReDefiners World Languages. The nonprofit organization prides itself on being a pioneer in early language education programming in Hillsborough County.

“Overall, language learning is a tool that increases opportunities academically, vocationally and more,” Daniels said.

To learn more about these courses and other language learning opportunities, visit www.redefinerswl.org/learn-in-tampa-florida.