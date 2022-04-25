The internationally acclaimed Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition opens on Friday, April 29 in Tampa. The exhibition is a presentation of museum-quality, near-life-size reproductions of one of the world’s greatest artistic achievements.

“This exhibition gives visitors a chance to engage with Rome’s most iconic treasures in ways that were never possible,” said Martin Biallas, CEO of Los Angeles-based SEE© Global Entertainment and producer of the exhibit.

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition is a collection of the artist’s renowned ceiling frescoes from the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel, reproduced in a format that allows viewers to get face to face with the masterpieces. Through 34 artfully displayed reproductions, this innovative presentation includes world-renowned pieces like The Creation of Adam and The Last Judgment, bringing them just a few feet away from the audience.

“This exhibition is like a sanctuary, you’re transported into a completely different world,” said Biallas. “When I visited the Sistine Chapel in Rome, there were long lines, and we were rushed through. This exhibit in Tampa allows everyone an opportunity to see the amazing art at their pace and up close, at an affordable price, and enjoy an inspiring and unforgettable experience.”

Guests may enhance their experience by adding an audio guide, with narrative accompaniment available in multiple languages, including Spanish, French, Chinese, Korean and German.

“We are delighted to bring this must-see interactive art exhibit to the WestShore Plaza,” said Larry Scollo, general manager of WestShore Plaza. “This exhibit will provide a unique opportunity for visitors of all ages to engage and interact with beautiful art while visiting our space.”

“We have had sold-out openings in San Diego, Cleveland, Dayton, Philadelphia, Washington D.C. and Dallas in recent months, and it is our privilege to bring one of Rome’s most iconic artworks to Tampa,” said Biallas.

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition runs from Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., from April 29 to Sunday, June 26 at WestShore Plaza. Tickets start at $20.20 per adult and $14 per child. Discounts for seniors, students, military and family bundles are available. Tickets are on sale now at www.chapelsistine.com.