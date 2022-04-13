The Valrico-based Southern Construction recently joined with the HGTV show 100-Day Dream Home to turn dreams into reality for a fellow resident new to the Valrico area.

Southern Construction has been in business since 2015 building custom homes throughout Central Florida, including Hillsborough, Polk, Pasco, Pinellas and Manatee counties.

100-Day Dream Home with locals Mika and Brian Kleinschmidt, both graduates of Riverview High School and owners of Dirt 2 Design, is in its third season on HGTV. Mika, the realtor, and Brian, the developer, join with local designers and builders to create each client’s dream home in 100 days or less.

As the featured builder in a March episode, Southern Construction Owner Blair Johnson said he is excited about this opportunity and adds that if the show is picked up for season four, Southern Construction hopes to be a part of future episodes.

With a shortage of supplies on everything from lumber to lighting supplies, Johnson explained that his company aims to procure materials in anticipation of need so as not to delay construction.

“We pre-purchase windows, cabinets, tresses and whatever we can to set us up for success,” he said.

The episode that aired on March 14, “A New Chapter,” left viewers teary-eyed after the unveiling of the 3,200 sq. ft. home for a widowed, single mother of three, whose dream is to start a career in the culinary field.

Noting the homeowner’s goal of becoming a chef, the kitchen serves as the centerpiece of the home.

“My house is absolutely beautiful,” said homeowner Tabatha Copper.

She hopes to finish her culinary studies and start a career as a personal chef, doing meal prep and catering.

100-Day Dream Home airs on HGTV Sunday nights at 8 p.m. Past episodes, like the one featuring Southern Construction as the builder, can be viewed on Discovery+. For more information about 100-Day Dream Home, visit www.hgtv.com. Southern Construction is a certified VA homebuilder and can be reached at 813-848-4213.