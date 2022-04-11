The Junior Achievement (JA) Florida Foundation has received a new $60,000 grant from State Farm. The statewide initiative will support Junior Achievement learning experiences in Florida, enabling thousands of young people to participate in JA’s nationally recognized financial literacy and career readiness learning experiences. In the past five years, State Farm has awarded over $300,000 to support all nine JA chapters across Florida.

“State Farm is committed to helping ensure that young people receive financial literacy and work readiness education programs,” said Jose Soto, State Farm corporate responsibility analyst. “Junior Achievement programs help all students acquire and improve their financial literacy skills, especially the low to moderate-income students who derive greater benefits from the programs.”

Each JA area will use the support to advance learning experiences most needed in their region.

JA Tampa Bay, which includes Hillsborough, Polk, Highlands and Sarasota Counties, is excited to be able to open its Capstone campus this fall and provide students with valuable hands-on interactive learning experiences. JA BizTown introduces fifth graders to economic concepts, workplace skills and personal and business finances. They act as employees and consumers, from paying bills to handling customer service, and they experience what it is like to earn and work in a community. JA Finance Park is a real life simulation where students enter the game of life and apply financial concepts to balance their personal budget and learn to make choices that support their future goals.

The JA Florida Foundation areas have worked with local State Farm representatives to build out an interactive Career Exploration booth for the JA Inspire Career Expo. This virtual platform provides students with the opportunity to explore over 100 business and education booths and listen to dynamic speakers. Live virtual interaction days where students can ask volunteers industry-related questions are scheduled.

Richard George, president of Junior Achievement of Tampa Bay, stated, “The State Farm funding supports our efforts throughout the state of Florida, and we are so grateful. Junior Achievement is providing our young people with the tools to transform their futures. We are increasing economic equity and mobility through our learning experiences focused on financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship. This creates a brighter tomorrow for all.”

For more information on Junior Achievement, visit www.juniorachievement.org/web/ja-floridafoundation.