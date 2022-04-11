Broadway shows are back at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Tampa. The 2022-23 season is underway, and there are some outstanding productions you will not want to miss.

“Touring Broadway is back in Tampa in a big, big way,” said Straz Center President and CEO Judy Lisi.

“This lineup truly is the best of Broadway, and we cannot wait to share it with Tampa Bay area audiences,” added Lisi.

The offerings from the Straz Center include My Fair Lady (Tuesday, April 26 through Sunday, May 1), The Band’s Visit (Wednesday, May 4 through Sunday, May 8) and Pretty Woman (Tuesday, May 17 through Sunday, May 22).

In the fall, the Straz Center will present Six, a new musical about Henry VIII’s six wives, from Tuesday, November 1 through Sunday, November 6.

Hadestown will run from Tuesday, November 29 through Sunday, December 4.

TINA − The Tina Turner Musical, a new musical, will run from Friday, January 13, 2023 through Sunday, February 5, 2023.

Chicago, a musical that has been running for over 25 years, will run from Tuesday, February 21 through Sunday, February 26, 2023.

The critically acclaimed book To Kill a Mockingbird is now a Broadway production thanks to Academy Award® winner Aaron Sorkin, who adapted Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork.

To Kill a Mockingbird runs at the Straz Center from Monday, April 11, 2023 through Saturday, April 16, 2023.

Ain’t Too Proud will run from Monday, May 2, 2023 through Saturday, May 7, 2023.

The new musical Jagged Little Pill will run from Monday, May 16, 2023 through Saturday, May 21, 2023.

The season also features the unique comedy whodunit Shear Madness from Wednesday, February 15, 2023 through Saturday, April 8, 2023.

In addition to the eight-show Broadway series, the Straz Center will present two special return engagements.

Hamilton will be presented from Wednesday, December 28, 2022 through Monday, January 22, 2023. Wicked, the Broadway sensation that looks at what happened in the Land of Oz but from a different angle, will be presented from Wednesday, March 8, 2023 through Sunday, March 26, 2023.

The Straz Center is continuously evaluating health conditions and adjusting safety protocols. Guests should always visit strazcenter.org/safety before attending a performance.

Events, days, dates, times, performers and prices are subject to change without notice.

For more information, call the Straz Center Ticket Sales Office at 813-229-STAR (7827) or visit www.strazcenter.org. Individual show tickets will go on sale at later dates, to be announced.