Brandon Ballet will present Cinderella for one night only on Saturday, April 30 at 7:30 p.m. The ballet will be presented at Riverview High School, located at 11311 Boyette Rd. in Riverview.

Tickets are available online at www.brandonballet.org. Adults are $35 ($40 at the door), children and seniors are $25 ($30 at the door) and homeschool groups and students are $15 ($20 at the door).

Cinderella tells the story of a young girl who finds herself at the mercy of her cruel stepmother and stepsisters, who reduce her to a scullery maid. Despite her dreadful circumstances, she never gives up hope. Cinderella receives an invitation to a ball at the palace, and it is rumored that the prince is going to select his bride at the ball. However, her stepmother puts up many obstacles to her attending. But, in the end, Cinderella finds love and happiness.

The role of Cinderella will be performed by Sarah Parry, a professional dancer with Brandon Ballet.

Hannah Townend, administrative director for Brandon Ballet, said, “This is her second time performing the role of Cinderella, and she is excited to bring a fresh take to the role since her inaugural performance in 2018.”

Brentwood Townend will be dancing the role of the prince. Townend is also a professional dancer with Brandon Ballet.

In January of 2022, Townend said, “Brentwood Townend was asked to also fill the role of assistant artistic director at Brandon Ballet. Alongside Courtney Moody, fellow professional and performer of the Fairy Godmother role, he has been helping guide the ballet and the company as well as dancing the lead role in it.”

The performance of Cinderella will also feature two guest artists. This includes Fay Leonard, who will be performing the role of one of the stepsisters, and Jeff Cassamajor, who will be performing the humorous role of ballet master in act one.

According to Townend, “Choreography for this production is heavily inspired by the original choreography as well as the unique versions of the late Richard Munro and, more recently, Doricha Sales. Brentwood Townend takes their exciting and intricate choreography and adds other enchanting details and moments that we think the audience will thoroughly enjoy.”

Townend added, “Though the Brandon Ballet is small, it is dedicated to bringing quality ballet training and performance to the Tampa Bay area. Our dancers are well-known for their professionalism and technical abilities. We pride ourselves on the individual growth of each dancer through the performances and events we offer.”