A+ Hearing Center Inc. Owners Chris and Don Guiley are passionate about what they do and want to share their knowledge about hearing loss with the community. In business in the area for more than two decades, the couple cares about people’s well-being and strive to do whatever they can to help them improve it.

One issue the couple feels strongly about is people’s access to affordable health care, especially when it comes to the cost of hearing aids. “The main reason people do not get hearing aids is because of the cost,” said Don. He has worked closely with local assisted living facility administrators to address this issue, even approaching former State Representative Ross Spano, who also is a local resident. Don feels that hearing aids should be put in Medicare and Medicaid coverage to give more people access to the devices.

Don said that people do not realize there are many other, more serious issues that can arise from untreated hearing loss, particularly an increased risk of dementia.

“If you think it is expensive to buy a hearing aid,” stressed Don, “wait until they need 24-hour care.”

According to a Johns Hopkins study, mild hearing loss doubles the risk of dementia, moderate hearing loss triples the chances and severe hearing impairment makes someone five times as likely to develop dementia.

He added that the high cost of hearing aids is leading people to buy the devices over the counter, which he strongly advises against. “Every person is different,” Don advised, explaining that devices are tailored to each person’s specific needs and adjusted over time.

“We can retrain the brain, but we cannot regrow damaged nerves,” Don explained. He also said that when people by over-the-counter hearing aids, they end up turning them up louder because they are an improper fit. “Louder is not better,” he added.

If you are experiencing hearing loss, go see a professional before you end up with more problems—which is the main message that Don and Chris would like to share with the community.

Don frequently talks at churches and other places locally, educating the residents about the importance of addressing hearing loss.

