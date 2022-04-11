Whether you’re looking to update your wardrobe or shop for a special occasion, Fifi’s Fine Resale Apparel has exactly what you’re looking for. With over 20 years specializing in the resale of designer wear and accessories, you know you’ll get something authentic and special.

Owner Judith Williams offers a boutique experience at pocket-friendly prices. At Fifi’s, you will find designer labels like Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Coco Chanel. Upgrading your wardrobe with high-end, name-brand fashions was never so easy.

Williams can guarantee you will get the best quality for the best price: “We’re very proud of being able to authenticate our items and we’re proud of the prices we are able to set for them.”

How many times do you look in our closet and have a lot in there but still feel like you have nothing to wear? With Fifi’s Fine Resale Apparel, you can afford to liven up your wardrobe, and it’s not only economical, it’s also eco-friendly.

Williams added, “People don’t need a big wardrobe if you know consignment. You buy consignment, you wear consignment and you reconsign it.”

Stop by the store and you’ll find out why they have over 14,000 consigners.

“People look at us because they know we will take care of their item and will get the best price for it. Plus, we have a great atmosphere to come in and shop. I’m very proud of this little boutique. Come and see us,” said Williams.

Not sure where to start? Fifi’s employees enjoy doubling as personal shoppers, and its friendly staff can help you find that piece you didn’t even know you needed.

Williams speaks so highly of her team: “I cannot say enough about my employees. They are the root of my business. I love each and every one of them. We call ourselves the Fifi’s family.”

Williams invites the community to visit not just her store, but their entire plaza. She feels blessed to be a part of a community of wonderful business owners.

Williams makes sure that she always gives back to the community that has supported her. She works a lot with local nonprofit organizations, including Selah Freedom, Mothers Helping Mothers, and the Resurrection House. Part of everything Fifi’s consigns goes back to these organizations to support their causes.

For more information or to find out what it is accepting, call 813-641-8444 or check it out online on Facebook at www.facebook.com/JOINFIFISFRENZY/, Instagram at www.instagram.com/fifisfrenzy/ and https://fineresale.com/. It is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and is closed on Sunday.

Fifi’s Fine Resale Apparel is located in Apollo Beach at 6156 N. U.S. Hwy. 41 in Apollo Beach. It also has a sister location located at 7343 52nd Pl. E. in Bradenton, which can be called at 941-907-8900.