Last year, the FishHawk Spartans, formerly known as the South County Spartans Athletic Program, merged with the TBYL FishHawk Wolves. The program’s football and cheerleading facilities are now based at the FishHawk Sports Complex at 16000 FishHawk Blvd. in Lithia. According to FishHawk Spartans President Christian Beiter, the county will upgrade one of the fields with new artificial turf.

“We are excited about the upcoming season with our new turf field,” said Beiter. “With the new field, we will have one of the biggest and most expansive in Hillsborough County.”

The nonprofit, now in its fifth year overall, had another successful football season all around with six out of its seven teams making the playoffs. Over 200 students have registered for cheer and football for the upcoming season, and they started conditioning on April 5.

The program was not able to compete in 2020 due to COVID-19. The players and coaches associated with the organization played and coached for different teams during that time. The program included other sports, such as golf and wrestling, that they hope to bring back soon.

Beiter plans to reimplement the honor roll program that provides extra incentives to the students for having good grades, along with a tutoring program. Also, the Spartans are looking for community sponsors as well as more volunteer football and cheerleading coaches.

To make joining the program easier, there are payment plans, multiple athlete discounts and scholarship opportunities for those who can’t afford to pay registration fees.

If your child is interested in joining the program or if you want to become a volunteer football or cheerleading coach or become a community sponsor, visit fishhawkspartans.com or reach out through Facebook @southcountyspartans.

Donations can be made on the FishHawk Spartans Facebook page as well as through PayPal. Monthly or one-time donations can be made to the program for budget needs.