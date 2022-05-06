Are you looking for an excuse to try some of the delicious restaurants in the SouthShore area?

This month the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) is rolling out the 2022 Taste of GRCC event. From Wednesday, May 25 through Thursday, June 30, community members are encouraged to support GRCC restaurants through dining in, getting takeout or ordering delivery, and they can get rewarded for doing so.

“In this initiative, our goal is to increase community exposure and social media engagement for our local food and beverage establishments,” said Teri Perkins, the chamber’s administrative services manager.

According to Perkins, community members can win a wide range of fantastic prizes by simply visiting the restaurants on the list provided and posting about it in the Taste of GRCC Facebook group.

The full list of restaurants is available on the Facebook page and includes more than 60 delicious options for all palettes.

“In this event, participants are supporting local, having fun, getting out of their comfort zone to try new restaurants and winning prizes,” said Perkins.

For the chance to win one of the dozens of prizes with a minimum value of $25, community members can post a picture of their purchase on the Taste or GRCC Facebook group page and tag the selected restaurants. The GRCC has an email available for submissions (taste@riverviewchamber.com) for those who do not have a Facebook account. Each submission will receive one entry into a prize drawing. There is no limit to the number of entries.

“We encourage community members to invite their friends, family and colleagues to participate in the 2022 Taste of GRCC and use our hashtag, #tasteofgrcc,” said Perkins. “Participants can win prizes on Win It Wednesdays; the other prize winners will be posted on the Taste of GRCC Group in July.”

Further details can be found on www.facebook.com/groups/tasteofgrcc2022 or www.riverviewchamber.com. Participating food and beverage establishments must be Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce investors. If you own a food and beverage establishment and you wish to become a part of the Taste of GRCC, please contact Debbie Kirkland, GRCC director of investor relations, at debbie@riverviewchamber.com or 813-234-5944.