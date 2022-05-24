A group of students at Hillsborough Community College’s (HCC) SouthShore campus were able to see up-close what happens in a medical emergency last month when the school worked in conjunction with Hillsborough County and brought an AirLife/BayFlight aircraft to the field adjacent to the school’s science building.

According to professor Lawrence Linder from the EMS Programs Faculty, the National EMS Education Standards were revised in 2021 and now require that schools work with state and local agencies to provide the students with the knowledge to work safely around a landing zone during an air medical operation.

“This includes the proper treatment of the patient and the interaction with the air medical personnel who will then transport the patient to the trauma center,” he explained. “What better way to learn than to land an aircraft and have the students explore the interworking of safety and advanced patient care?”

With the help of Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, the flight team from AirLife/BayFlight landed their aircraft adjacent to the HCC SouthShore campus.

In addition, the fire company demonstrated landing zone safety and the flight team explained their role in patient care.

“The demonstration concluded with a tour of the aircraft and a question/answer period,” said Linder.

Also included in the event was a team of rescuers from Manatee County Search & Rescue, which brought their rescue unit and explained how they would coordinate with the flight team during a search and rescue operation.

“It is our hope that the rescue teams will be a part of our ongoing commitment to providing our students with an excellent clinical and educational experience,” said Linder.

Hillsborough Community College’s SouthShore campus is located at 551 24th St. NE in Ruskin and can be reached at 813-253-7000. For more information, visit www.hccfl.edu.