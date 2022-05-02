Everyone makes plans, but mostly short-term plans, like what’s on the dinner menu or where they’re headed for summer vacation. While these plans give us immediate gratification, one type of planning is crucial to achieving long-term financial success.

Jason DiMeo, chartered financial analyst (CFA) with All Seasons Wealth, said a comprehensive financial plan helps his clients meet their individual goals. While not as easy to procure as a pizza or airline tickets, establishing financial goals and creating a plan of action to meet those goals ensures smooth financial transitions through all phases of life.

With a range of services including asset management, financial planning, estate planning and retirement planning, DiMeo can use your current income, savings and investments to project what clients will have when they’re ready to retire.

Even with a solid financial plan in place, he said it’s important to foster one key trait to reach your financial goals: discipline. “You need to have tremendous fortitude to look out over a time horizon that could span decades and say, ‘Hey, I need to take these actions today for a better future,’” he said. “In addition to that, you also need the strength and drive to keep the plan going through both the good times and bad.”

Working with a financial advisor means having a partner to act as a guide through the complex and ever-changing financial landscape, answer questions about particular investments or just offer advice during tragic life events. DiMeo’s designation as a CFA means he has expertise in financial research, portfolio management, investment consulting, risk analysis and risk management.

A Clearwater native, DiMeo served in the Marine Corps for four years and then moved back to Florida to attend The University of Tampa, where he studied finance and accounting. He joined All Seasons Wealth in 2010 after working at Goldman Sachs, PricewaterhouseCoopers and Merrill Lynch. He currently resides in Lithia with his wife, Iris, and three children.

He realized he wanted to work with individual clients after experiences in his youth taught him the importance of budgeting and making prudent money management decisions.

“I enjoy teaching and partnering with others as they journey along their financial path,” he said.

For more information about All Seasons Wealth, visit www.allwealth.com or call 813-490-6610.

All Seasons Wealth is not a registered broker/dealer and is independent of Raymond James Financial Services. Securities offered through Raymond James Financial Services Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services are offered through Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.