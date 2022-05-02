Compiled by Jenny Bennett

Durant Athletic Booster Club General Meeting

Durant High School’s Athletic Booster Club will be holding its general meeting on Monday, May 9 at 7 p.m. in its media center. It is seeking additional board members for the new school year.

If you are interested, please email durantboosters@gmail.com by Thursday, May 5 to have your name submitted.

GFWC Brandon Junior Woman’s Club Bunco

The GFWC Brandon Junior Woman’s club is hosting a bunco fundraiser on Thursday, May 12 from 6 p.m. at The Bridges, located at 11202 Dewhurst Dr. in Riverview. Bring a friend and enjoy an evening of fun with refreshments, raffle baskets, a 50/50 drawing and prizes.

Tickets are $20 and available until Sunday, May 8 at www.gfwcbrandonjuniors.org. There are limited seats so get your tickets today.

South Bay Genealogy Society Meeting

On Tuesday, May 17, the South Bay Genealogical Society will meet at the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center’s Life Enrichment Center, located at 1210 W. Del Webb Blvd. in Sun City Center.

An optional round table discussion begins at 10:30 a.m. followed by a sit-down luncheon at 12 Noon. Amy Lay will be the guest speaker and present Fold 3: Command and Conquer, a walk through the basics and then give additional tips, information and shortcuts on using the military records in genealogical research.

The cost is $15 for the meal and presentation. For reservation and meal choice, call Diane Loudermilk at 864-607-1330.

Florida Strawberry Festival Announces Record Attendance

The 87th annual Florida Strawberry Festival ended in March with an outstanding attendance record. The 11-day event drew 543,129 visitors to take part in concerts, livestock shows, free entertainment, rides, food, arts and crafts vendors and more.

“We had a phenomenal run, and we are truly thankful,” said Florida Strawberry Festival President Paul Davis. “We had good weather, terrific crowds and everyone seemed to be enjoying time with their families.”

The 2023 Florida Strawberry Festival will be held from March 2 through March 12. For more information, visit www.flstrawberryfestival.com.

Riverside Jukebox Swing Band Playing Free Concert

Riverside Jukebox Swing Band (RJSB) is a new band formed to entertain the SouthShore community with music from the big band era to the 1980s. Audiences love to dance, and the music covers multiple dance styles from cha-cha to polka with plenty of ballads to slow dance to. RJSB has 16 musicians, including saxophonists, trumpeters, trombonists and a rhythm section.

The band is playing a free concert/dance at Redeemer Lutheran Church, located at 701 Valley Forge Blvd. in Sun City Center, on Wednesday, May 18 at 7 p.m. Donations to the church’s food bank are encouraged.

Healthy Habits Classes At Hope For Her

Hope for Her has a mission to help women and their families in crisis find stability and live their best lives. It accomplishes this through support and education. Every Monday evening, it holds free classes from 6:15-7:30 p.m. on a variety of subjects at 140 Yarbrough Rd. in Brandon. To register for a class, call 813-309-3357.

May 2 and 9 feature a two-part Empowerment Workshop titled ‘Reset: Live Your Life.’ Sandy Velapoldi and Gheri Hicks will give practical tools for budgeting and handling the legal consequences of medical emergencies. The workshop goals are to educate women on handling money and how a medical crisis can affect their families and finances, how to develop a budget that can be readily implemented in their lives and how to create valid, immediately effective designations of health care surrogate and living wills for each woman present. Class times are 6:15-7:45 p.m.

On May 16, there will be ‘Functional Fitness with Amanda,’ where you can learn relaxing stretches and healthy lifestyle techniques.

On May 23, there will be ‘Make Stress Work for You!’ With it, you can learn to identify major stresses like change, conflict, criticisms, concerns and crisis, as well as learn about stress relief.