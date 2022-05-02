For three generations, the owners and staff at Cardinal Roofing and Solar Technologies trusted that the pathway to continued success lay in listening and learning from the previous generations. This mindset has helped them stay open during good and bad financial times. Quality craftsmanship coupled with small town service are at the core of the company’s business, and it shows.

Owners Roger Jenkins, Bridget Jenkins Wilson and Chad Curchin are committed to the local community, from sponsoring Honor Flight of West Central Florida to giving their time and efforts to the upcoming Angels for Change Gala.

“We started and were successful with a truck and a pad of paper; we have grown and thrived with technology and more employees,” said Jenkins Wilson.

Cardinal Roofing offers practical solutions for both residents and commercial businesses by repairing or replacing roofs and educating customers about the importance of maintenance to increase the roof’s longevity.

“We’re proud of our work and stand behind every shingle and nail,” commented Jenkins Wilson.

She also said that what makes her most proud is the company’s dedication to the community, including its upcoming ninth annual sporting clays event, Shoot for Those Who Shot for U.S., benefitting veteran charities.

“We have servants’ hearts, and it shows in the way we pour into our community,” she said, noting that the company also is a big supporter of local schools and involved in several organizations.

“We are set apart by being locally owned, locally run and a charitable company that puts into the community who trusts us with their roofing needs,” she explained. “We all live, work and play where our customer base is.”

She warns customers about underinsured roofing companies that are knocking on doors and under-cutting pricing. Many people find these types of companies going out of business, leaving a useless warranty.

“We do not use scare tactics, pressure homeowners or give an estimate that could change mid-job,” said Jenkins Wilson. “It’s challenging for homeowners to understand that we are the less expensive company over time as we stand behind our work.”

She added that education is a large part of what they do.

“It’s so rewarding to see people relax after we explain fully what is going on, and to take the ‘scary’ out of construction,” she said.

Cardinal Roofing is located at 1312 Orangewalk Dr. in Brandon. Its office hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Call 813-689-7663 or visit

www.cardinalroofingandsolar.com for more information.