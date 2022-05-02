Does your landscape have what it takes to win? Enter today to find out!

The 2022 Community Water Wise Awards, sponsored by Tampa Bay Water, were created to recognize individuals and businesses committed to conserving our water resources and protecting the environment by using Florida-Friendly Landscaping™ (FFL) principles. There are nine FFL principles, which include: right plant, right place; water efficiently; fertilize appropriately; mulch; attract wildlife; manage yard pests responsibly; recycle; reduce stormwater runoff; and protect the waterfront. Many of these principles are used as part of the landscape evaluation process for this awards program.

You can view photographs and watch short videos of past winners at https://awards.tampabaywaterwise.org/. The deadline for entries is Thursday, June 30. Complete your application now, which will take about five to 10 minutes, then submit online at the link above. Attaching a photo or two is helpful. On-site landscape evaluations will be scheduled and conducted in July and August with homeowners and business owners. Winning entries will receive a beautiful, handmade, mosaic stepping-stone for homeowners or a plaque option for businesses.

Today is a great time to complete and submit your application. We hope to receive your entry soon. Thanks in advance for participating. If you have questions regarding the Tampa Bay Water Community Water Wise Award program, please contact me at 813-744-5519, ext. 54105 or email me at barberL@hcflgov.net.

For more information about the Florida-Friendly Landscaping™ Program, assistance with gardening and irrigation system-related questions, contact the UF/IFAS Extension Hillsborough County at 813-744-5519 and visit our website at http://sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/hillsborough/upcoming-events/ for upcoming workshops.