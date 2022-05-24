Compiled by Jenny Bennett

F.R.I.E.N.D.S. Designer Bag Bingo, Brunch And Wine Tasting

F.R.I.E.N.D.S. (Families, Respect, Inspire, Education, Networking, Down syndrome, Special needs) is celebrating moms with a designer bag bingo event on Saturday, May 28. The event will take place at Lucaya Lakes Clubhouse, located at 12116 Blue Pacific Dr. in Riverview from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Participants will get the chance to win luxurious handbags from the top brands, including Coach, Vera Bradley, Dooney & Bourke, Michael Kors and Kate Spade. Enjoy a delicious brunch with the choice of a mimosa or Bloody Mary, and taste local wines.

Tickets are $40 for presale until Wednesday, May 18 or $50 at the door and can be purchased by calling 813-245-2782. For more information on the event or about F.R.I.E.N.D.S., visit www.friendssupport.org.

Celebrate Flag Day With The Brandon Elks Lodge

Patriotism has characterized the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks of the United States of America since the early days of the organization. Allegiance to the flag of our country is a requirement of every member.

The Brandon Elks Lodge, located at 800 Centennial Lodge Dr. in Brandon, will be hosting its annual Flag Day celebration on Sunday, June 5. The celebrations start at 2 p.m. with a ceremony conducted by Boy Scout Troop 627. The event is a great opportunity to show your family what Flag Day is all about.

Florida Strawberry Festival Announces Record Attendance

The 87th annual Florida Strawberry Festival ended in March with an outstanding attendance record. The 11-day event drew 543,129 visitors to take part in concerts, livestock shows, free entertainment, rides, food, arts and crafts vendors and more.

“We had a phenomenal run, and we are truly thankful,” said Florida Strawberry Festival President Paul Davis. “We had good weather, terrific crowds and everyone seemed to be enjoying time with their families.”

The 2023 Florida Strawberry Festival will be held from March 2 through March 12. For more information, visit www.flstrawberryfestival.com.