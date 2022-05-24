Edited by Jenny Bennett

Father’s Day Engraving Event At AJ’s Fine Wine & Liquor

Join Ajay Jambhekar, owner of AJ’s Fine Wine & Liquor, for his Father’s Day engraving event featuring a wide selection of spirits to have engraved, including a variety of Jack Daniel’s and Woodford Reserve Bourbons. These make for perfect personalized gifts for dad and are also perfect for thank-you presents or a ‘just because.’

The engraving event will take place at AJ’s Fine Wine & Liquor, located at 3443 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico, on Saturday, June 11 from 6-9 p.m. Preorders are highly encouraged, and there are no quantity restrictions. Call AJ’s at 813-654-6488 to make your preorder selection.

Superior Residences Of Brandon Offers Memory Care Services

Superior Residences of Brandon offers the finest senior living experience for those needing memory care services. It has an experienced and caring team who have the professional skills to administer complex treatment plans and the sensitivity to make residents feel at home. They make residents feel better, function more independently and manage chronic conditions.

Superior Residences of Brandon is located at 1819 Providence Ridge Blvd. in Brandon. Additional information can be found on its website at www.superiorbrandon.com or by calling 813-657-8587.

StretchLab Opens In Brandon

StretchLab is a unique wellness concept, offering customized assisted stretch sessions. No two bodies are the same, and no two stretches at StretchLab are the same.

One-on-one stretching is about identifying the tightness and imbalances in your body and customizing a stretch routine that is just for you. There are a lot of different benefits from stretching, and some include: increased flexibility and range of motion, improved posture, reduced stress and improved sports performance.

StretchLab is located at 11235 Causeway Blvd. in Brandon. More information can be found at www.stretchlab.com/location/brandon or by calling 813-734-8687. You can also follow it on Facebook @stretchlabbrandon.

Hampton Inn & Suites Celebrates Two Years

The Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Hampton Inn & Suites Tampa Riverview Brandon, commemorating its two-year anniversary at this location.

When staying at this hotel, you can fuel up on the free hot breakfast and wind down in the relaxing pool. In between you can catch up on work or your electric social life with free Wi-Fi. Hampton Inn & Suites Tampa Riverview Brandon is located at 10240 Causeway Blvd. in Tampa and is conveniently located for the Port Tampa Bay cruise terminals, Riverwalk and Busch Gardens.

To learn more about Hampton Inn & Suites Tampa Riverview Brandon, visit its website at www.hilton.com/en/hotels/tparvhx-hampton-suites-tampa-riverview-brandon or call 813-497-4590.

Sweetwater Kayaks Opens New Location At Bullfrog Creek

Sweetwater Kayaks has had a location in St. Petersburg for the last 23 years and is very excited to now be servicing the eastern side of the bay. Its new location is at the General Store & Market at 11307 U.S. Hwy. 41 S. in Gibsonton, giving access to Bullfrog Creek.

It is currently open Friday through Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., for kayak, stand-up paddleboard and canoe rentals as well as instruction, sales and repairs. For more information, visit its website at www.sweetwaterkayaks.com, call 727-570-4844 or follow it on Facebook @paddleswk or Instagram @sweetwater.kayaks.

Alley Cat Pest Control Celebrates 15-Year Anniversary

Alley Cat Pest Control recently celebrated its 15th anniversary with a ribbon-cutting from the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce. It is a full-service company specializing in integrated pest management for the prevention of unwanted pests in your home or business. Family-owned and operated, and named after the beloved family cat, Alley Cat Pest Control proudly serves the local community.

To learn more about Alley Cat Pest Control, visit www.alleycatpestcontrol.com or call 813-671-3838.

Huntington Learning Center Under New Management

Huntington Learning Center Brandon recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce in honor of its new management team and to commemorate the center being a part of the community for 28 years. Huntington Learning Center Brandon is excited to move forward with a new drive and goals to build strong connections and involvement in the community while strengthening the academic needs of area students.

Using highly trained tutors in multiple areas of education, Huntington works with students of all ages and abilities, helping them to improve their grades, build organizational skills and self-confidence and develop overall good study habits. Offering individualized programs with flexible schedules, Huntington Learning can help raise test scores and fill in the gaps for students who need a little extra assistance or help to avoid the summer slide. A summer at Huntington leads to a better school year, so make this time count.

Huntington Learning Center Brandon is located at 1590 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. For more information and up-to-date summer hours, call 813-681-1500 or visit its website at https://huntingtonhelps.com/center/brandon.