Mark your calendars for Saturday, May 7 so you and your friends can come out to RVR Horse Rescue for Summer Fest 2022. With free admission, free parking and all proceeds from sales going directly back to the nonprofit, it’s an amazing deal for an even better cause.

Since its inception, RVR Horse Rescue has been dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming abused, neglected and injured horses.

Longtime volunteer Julie Dennis explained just how important this fundraiser is: “We are at maximum capacity right now. Especially in the times we’re in, we get calls daily. There are families who are struggling and can no longer care for an animal. We’ve come across more horses that are emaciated and abandoned.”

She added, “The feed, the hay and the medical/vet needs of the horses are higher than average” in the current market, especially for horses who require considerable medical care. The nonprofit is 100 percent run by volunteers and donations, and all proceeds will go directly back to caring for RVR Horse Rescue’s animals.

Summer Fest will be a blast. Not only can you tour the ranch and meet the horses, but you can also enjoy live music from Summit Kings, Modene and Joe’s Garage Band in the shade of the pole barn while sampling delicious food and nonalcoholic drinks from 3 C’s Catering. There will be family friendly activities including raffles, face painting, a bake sale, a cakewalk and games. Plus, there will be a wealth of vendor booths, RVR merchandise and a tack sale offering new and gently used items, like lead ropes and saddles. What’s more, its trainers will showcase adoptable horses. Whether you’re an equestrian or searching for a Mother’s Day gift, there will be a variety of things from which to choose.

RVR is still seeking vendors. If you have something you want to sell for your business, no matter how big or small, you can rent booth space. You have the option to rent just the space or, for additional fees, RVR will provide tables/chairs as well.

RVR hopes you come to find out what it is all about, but it would love if you want to commit to volunteering as well. It is always seeking volunteers aged 16-plus and sponsors who want to dedicate time or funds to ensure the well-being of their horses.

For more information, visit RVR online at rvrhorserescue.org or find it on Facebook @RVRHorseRescue. Summer Fest 2022 takes place on May 7 from 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. at RVR Horse Rescue, located at 1710 SR 60 in Plant City.