Contributed by River Hills Country Club

Why is golf such a great game for kids to learn? Will they gain fame and fortune by smacking a little white ball around? Or better, will they learn lessons that can be applied to their personal and professional lives and careers in the future? Hand a kid a golf club and see what happens.

It is understandably an opinion in the golf industry and by players around the world that golf is the game that most closely resembles life. Both present “the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat,” (Jim McKay, ABC Sports), and it is one of the very few sports that can be played for a lifetime. These factors make golf a great game for kids and adults to learn.

The chances of getting struck by lightning may be lower than a kid gaining a spot on the television walking up the last hole as the winner of a global event. It may even be harder to become one of the best in golf than in football, baseball and basketball. Golf is a game where literally all can compete for a lifetime. Regardless of ability, the chances a kid that learns the game early may transcend the lessons of the game into characteristics needed for success are infinitely higher.

“Golf is deceptively simple and endlessly complicated; it satisfies the soul and frustrates the intellect. It is at the same time rewarding and maddening—and it is without a doubt the greatest game mankind has ever invented,” said Arnold Palmer, aka The King.

Golf offers outdoor physical activity, low risk of injuries, suitability to abilities, new friendships, bonding and confidence building. Characteristics of honesty, ethics, integrity, etiquette, manners, respect, discipline, perseverance, respect, honor, sportsmanship and responsibility are those derived in golf for the cornerstones of a successful life. For parents of junior golfers, it also opens the door for more friends as kids bond.

Many clubs and facilities offer junior programming. We are lucky here at River Hills Country Club to have member and guest children attend numerous weekly clinics, camps and leagues throughout the entire year. Those ages 4 and up can participate in fun activities while they learn. Hook a kid on golf. Set them up for a life. You will be glad you did.