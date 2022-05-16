Valrico residents recently received a new option in banking. TD Bank opened a location on Bloomingdale Avenue last month offering checking and savings accounts, small business checking accounts, mortgages, credit cards and home equity lines of credit or loans. Specialists are also available at this location, including mortgage loan officers and financial advisors.

“We’re thrilled to bring our newest TD Bank store to the Valrico community,” said Carole Groves, retail market manager for TD Bank’s Tampa Bay region. “This location is the 157th TD Bank store in Florida, and one of several we’ll be opening across the region and the state over the next few years. We’re passionate about contributing to the local economy, about being trusted financial advisors to our consumer and business customers and about hiring local talent.”

According to Groves, the bank is excited to become part of the community.

“Our commitment to community is bigger than our stores, our products and services or even the dollars we give back,” said Groves. “Our employees pride themselves on showing up for local fundraisers, community gatherings and volunteer events. We’re proud to support organizations like A Kid’s Place—an organization whose mission is to provide a safe, loving and nurturing home for foster children—through food drives and other initiatives. Additionally, we’ve worked with local high schools in teaching financial literacy classes for juniors and seniors, discussing important topics such as using credit wisely.”

Groves feels that the bank is in a unique position because it has the strength, scale and experience of a large institution but is able to retain the personalized feel of a regional bank

“A key part of our culture is our passion for our customers—we call it “WOW!” It’s about creating legendary customer experiences, having fun and eliminating the things people don’t like about banks,” she said. “Our customers aren’t an account number. They are people with goals and aspirations, and being the human bank means we know our customers and they know us—and we’re supporting them on their financial journey.”

The bank is located at 2170 Bloomingdale Ave. and can be reached at 813-261-4413. To learn more, visit www.td.com.