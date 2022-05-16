Puerto Rican saxophonist, classical pop recording artist, musical director and composer Jazz Hamilton performs his latest production Carnevale at the RP Funding Center on Friday, September 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Born in Caguas, Puerto Rico, Hamilton knew he was destined to become a musician since the age of 3. At the age of 4 and 5, he serenaded his neighbors from the balcony of his grandmother’s third-floor apartment, singing the most famous songs of his favorite salsa artist, Héctor Lavoe.

His introduction to jazz was unique; with a father that was an avid collector of good music recordings, he was exposed to different genres at an early age. Then one day, he found the original recording of “Body and Soul” by the great Coleman Hawkins and fell in love with the saxophone and jazz music forever.

Known for his recordings of classical, pop, jazz, Latin jazz, contemporary jazz and salsa genres, his main instruments are alto and soprano saxophones. Consequently, Hamilton crafted a distinctive sound that emerges from a classical backdrop but then transcends beyond the limits of any single creative expression, masterfully placing his instrument at the forefront of the orchestra.

Now, Hamilton presents his mystical and electrifying masquerade concert showcasing masterpieces such as “Song from a Secret Garden,” “Libertango,” “Over the Rainbow,” “Green Hornet,” Aranjuez” and “Bésame Mucho,” along with many more.

All this intertwined with his original arrangements, orchestrations and spellbinding interpretations. Come and celebrate love in a unique immersive musical experience with the organic, smooth and warm tone of Hamilton in this dynamic and breathtaking Book of Moments that today he calls Carnevale.

The RP Funding Center is located minutes between Orlando and Tampa in Lakeland off Interstate 4 at 701 W. Lime St.; the RP Funding Center is a short drive from anywhere in Central Florida. Regular box office hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now and cost $44, $55, $66, $77 or $97. For tickets, visit the RP Funding Center Box Office, call toll-free at 863-834-8111 or online at www.rpfundingcenter.com.