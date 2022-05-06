The Apollo Beach Woman’s Club (ABWC) was very busy during the last few months donating, inspiring and celebrating.

On March 8, the club presented a check for $700 to Connie Bishop of South Shore United Methodist Church (SSUMC) to support five children for the year as part of Backpacks on a Mission. Backpacks on a Mission is a SSUMC outreach ministry program that provides a weekend supply of nutritious food to children through their schools. At the February luncheon, ABWC members donated 1,577 food items and $417 in monetary contributions to Backpacks on a Mission. The ABWC has been contributing to this mission for several years.

On March 12, ABWC honored two amazing local women, Dr. Jennifer Wells China and Nurse Carla (Chrissy) Millsaps, during their Inaugural Inspirational Women Luncheon at the Del Webb Southshore Falls Ballroom. The luncheon was organized by the Woman’s Advancement Committee, whose focus is on the “advancement of womankind,” a primary objective in the ABWC’s mission statement. All proceeds from the event will fund a scholarship for a woman in need.

In addition to special events like the Inspirational Women Luncheon, the ABWC holds a luncheon on the second Wednesday of the month from September to May. The new meeting location is the Ruskin Moose Lodge, located at 1212 E. Shell Point Rd. in Ruskin.

During the March luncheon, the guest speaker was Anne McCarthy, FWC, Gulf Coast Marine Fisheries Hatchery and Enhancement Center at Apollo Beach Florida Conservation and Technology Center. She discussed her career history and setup of the Piney Point Hatchery. The speaker for the April 13 luncheon was Sheldon Barr, chief executive officer of HCA Florida South Shore Hospital (formerly South Bay Hospital), who shared HCA’s mission and goals for improving health care in the community.

The last luncheon for the season will be on Wednesday, May 11, when the ABWC will recognize its 2022 College Scholarship recipients from two local high schools and the Woman’s Advancement Scholarship recipient.

The luncheon costs $22, and reservations and payments must be received by the Friday prior to the luncheon. For menu details and reservations, contact Barbara DeOca at 813-892-1219 or abwclub2020@gmail.com.

If you wish to learn more about the ABWC, information can be found at www.apollobeachwomansclub.com/index.html, or contact Second Vice President of Membership Liz Pedersen at 813-777-8215 or kenlizpedersen@msn.com.