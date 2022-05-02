The Riverview Woman’s Club is a local nonprofit organization that was founded in April 2012 by Donna Lee Fore and Jeanne R. Burkeson. These two women had a vision to provide scholarships to Riverview students, support various education needs and to identify and support community outreach. The group is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

The mission of the Riverview Woman’s Club is to enrich their community through fellowship and educational support.

“The difference between the Riverview Woman’s Club and other clubs is that we are business-focused,” said Club President Jill Jofko. “We have opportunities for people to promote their businesses, which helps their businesses grow and become known in the group. Our group has a great mix of women from our community.”

Since the club’s mission is to support education, the club thought giving away 10 $1,000 scholarships to local students would be a great way to celebrate the club’s 10th anniversary.

“Since our start in 2012, the club has awarded 45 scholarships and supported the community, such as by helping Rodgers Middle School start their STARR program, donations towards the fight against human trafficking, the end to Alzheimer’s and support of Relay for Life to fight cancer,” Jofko said. “This year, in honor of our 10th anniversary, 10 scholarships will be awarded to local graduating high school seniors.”

The celebration will take place on Wednesday, May 18 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Summerfield Crossings Golf Club in Riverview. Tickets are $50 per person and include dinner, a cash bar, an awards presentation, a motivational speaker and a surprise guest.

“Sandy Murman, former Hillsborough County commissioner, will be the motivational speaker, reprising her speaking engagement at the Riverview Woman’s Club’s very first luncheon,” Jofko said. “Various sponsorship promotional packages are available and are tax deductible.”

The Riverview Woman’s Club Foundation Inc. awards scholarships to graduating seniors in Riverview, and, for members only, scholarships are awarded to member children or grandchildren with no Riverview residential requirement.

“I feel … one of the club’s biggest accomplishments for the last 10 years has been the scholarships we have awarded to the students in our community,” Jofko said.

If you would like learn more about the Riverview Woman’s Club or if you’d like to attend the 10th anniversary celebration, you can visit its website at www.riverviewwomansclub.org.