From seasoned RVers to those who have never stepped foot in a recreational vehicle (RV), there is sure to be something for everyone at the Florida RV Trade Association’s upcoming Tampa Bay Summer RV Show. Scheduled for Thursday to Sunday, June 9-12 at the Florida State Fairgrounds, the event will showcase many different brands, models and floor plans of RVs as well as feature vendor booths offering everything from RV windshield repair to decorative items and spill-proof dog bowls. There also will be a DJ, face painting and other activities for the kids.

More people than ever are enjoying the RV lifestyle. According to Go RVing’s recent RV Owner Demographic Profile, the most comprehensive study of RV ownership ever conducted, RV ownership has increased more than 62 percent in the last 20 years with a record 11.2 million households owning an RV. Additionally, a staggering 9.6 million households intend to buy an RV in the next five years.

At the Tampa Bay Summer RV Show, RV dealerships will be there displaying new motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth wheels and other types of RVs, all in one location. Guests can tour the RVs and salespeople will be on hand to answer any questions.

People new to RVing will be amazed at the conveniences and technological advances an RV can offer these days. Standard features may include USB ports, Wi-Fi hotspots, tablet holders in the bunk beds and remote-control operation of various features. Many RVs are also designed for luxury, as they are constructed with handcrafted cabinetry, fireplaces, elaborate entertainment systems, wine chillers and more. When it comes to comfort, some RV floor plans offer king, Sleep Number or memory foam beds; recliners; air ride driver and passenger seats; and much more.

Admission is $5 per adult; children ages 16 and under are free. Military and first responders will receive $1 off the price of admission for all days of the show and seniors will receive a $1 discount on Thursday, June 9. Upon entering, attendees can sign up for door prizes; a $100 American Express gift card will be awarded to an attendee each day of the show.

Show hours are June 9-11, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday, June 12, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Leashed pets are welcome.

The Florida State Fairground is located at 4800 U.S. Hwy. 301 N. For further details, visit www.frvta.org or call 813-741-0488.