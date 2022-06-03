Rarely does a vehicle score a triple whammy of wins at an awards program, but the all-new, all-electric Hyundai’s IONIQ 5 has beaten the odds. At the recent New York International Auto Festival, the Hyundai earned three top honors, World Car of the Year, World Electric Vehicle of the Year and World Car Design of the Year. The World Car Awards is comprised of worldwide professional automotive journalists, so there is significant validity in the recognition bestowed upon this very fine SUV.

The IONIQ 5 AWD is equipped with a 77.4 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery pack that assures the driver of going 256 miles on a full charge. A 74 kW and 165 kW dual electric motor cranks out 320 horsepower and 446 pounds-feet of torque. Believe it or not, it takes the SUV fewer than five seconds to reach 0 to 60 mph with a top speed to peak at 115 mph. Not bad for a vehicle that weighs nearly 4,662 pounds.

On a 240-volt, it will take about seven hours, but a fast DC charge (350 kW) can load up 80 percent in just 18 minutes. The good news is that Hyundai is offering a two-year complimentary charge at any Electrify America station. The single-speed direct transmission is instant and seamless with eco, comfort, sport and snow modes.

Up front, jewel-like parametric-pixel LED headlights, a V-shaped bumper and active grille shutters convey a distinctive presence. As you near the vehicle, flush automatic door handles are a sight to behold. Our limited test version came with high-tech dual 12.3 screens for infotainment and a digital instrument cluster of a speedometer, power gauge, charge level, digital and trip odometers.

The column-mounted shifter is straightforward to operate. We especially liked the center console, which moves 5.5 inches back and forth. With a Vehicle-to-Load feature, you can charge electric bikes, scooters and other gadgets via the outside port or a second interface under the rear seat. A power tilt/slide panoramic sunroof, eight-way power driver and six-way front-passenger seats (cooled and heated), auto AC, 60/40 rear seats, HUD display and a leather tilt/telescopic steering column come at no extra cost.

Dual front and side airbags; side curtain airbag; electronic stability and traction controls, brake assist; blind spot, forward-collision, park-collision and rear-cross traffic collision avoid assists; front avoid, lane keep and follow assists; front crumple zones; tire pressure monitoring system; and daytime running lights are standard.

With gas nearly $4.50 a gallon as summer brings an even bigger hit at the pump, the IONIQ 5 is a no-brainer. Its futuristic appearance and cutting-edge technology make the all-new electric SUV an enticing choice. Move over Tesla, for this new Hyundai entrant into the market with more EVs to come: IONIQ 6, midsize sedan and a larger SUV IONIQ 7.