Compiled by Jenny Bennett

Dr. Haley Receives Legacy Award

Reba Haley, Ph.D., CEO and founder of Tampa Bay Mission of Hope, recently received the Legacy Award from the Center for Manifestation in Tampa for her 25 years of work in the local community.

Dr. Haley works to provide food, clothing, counseling and support services to veterans and families every week. She is also a licensed marriage and family therapist, master-certified addiction professional and addiction specialist. In addition, Dr. Haley is a public speaker, former educator, corporate trainer and pastor of Hope Alive Christian Center in Riverview.

Tampa Bay Mission of Hope is located at 212 S. St. Cloud Ave. in Valrico. The Hope Food Pantry is open on Saturday at 12 Noon, and counseling and Family Support services are available by appointment. For more information, visit www.tbmissionofhope.org or call 813-716-3996.

Fireworks, Food And Fun At Fellowship Baptist Church

Fellowship Baptist Church is holding its Freedom Festival at its campus, located at 13515 N. U.S. Hwy. 301 in Thonotosassa. The event will take place on Wednesday, June 29, from 5:30-9:30 p.m.

There will be fun-filled activities including inflatables, face painting, yard games and a paintball range. A fireworks display will start at around 8:30 p.m. Lawn chairs are permitted. Food and drinks will be available from concession stands.

Bingo Night Fundraiser For St. Stephen Catholic Church

The St. Stephen Catholic Church Community for Women is hosting a bingo night fundraiser at Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co. on Thursday, July 21 starting at 7:30 p.m. Along with five games of bingo, there will also be a 50/50 cash drawing. Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co. is located at 3632 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico.

Art On The House At Tampa Museum Of Art

Every Thursday from 4-8 p.m., the Tampa Museum of Art offers Art on the House, where admission prices change to pay-as-you-will and visitors choose whatever admission price they want to pay. Bring the family and celebrate 100 years of art in Tampa with exhibitions that emphasize ancient, modern and contemporary art.

Tampa Museum of Art is located at 120 W. Gasparilla Plz. in Tampa. Additional information can be found at www.tampamuseum.org.

Students Honored For Perfect Attendance

Five graduates of Hillsborough County Public Schools were honored for achieving perfect attendance during their entire educational career; local student Makalah Kennedy was one of them.

To mark the impressive achievement, the students were guests at a school board meeting where they received a brand-new laptop through the Partners in Education program and a $500 scholarship from the Suncoast Credit Union Foundation.

Drawing Classes At Center Place

Every Monday, Alejandro Algarin teaches an introduction to drawing class at Center Place Arts & Civic Association Inc. The classes build skills and knowledge to help learners create and understand drawings using basic shapes, tools and techniques. Join the class to sharpen your creative vocabulary and sharpen your skill set. Classes are from 4:30-5:30 p.m. and cost $12 for a try-it single class and $45 for four classes.

Center Place is located at 619 Vonderburg Dr., Ste. B in Brandon. Call 813-685-8888 to reserve a place. Information on additional classes can be found at www.centerplacebrandon.com.

Velveteen Rabbit Puppet Show

Center Place Arts & Civic Association Inc., located at 619 Vonderburg Dr., Ste. B in Brandon, is hosting the Velveteen Rabbit Puppet Show, presented by Katie Adams Make Believe Theatre, on Friday, July 8, from 6:30-8 p.m.

Tickets are $5 each; call 813-685-8888 to make a reservation. Visit www.centerplacebrandon.com for other events.