The largest and most realistic dinosaur event in North America is back, bigger and better than ever. Tampa area families can walk among the nation’s biggest herd of photorealistic dinosaurs when Jurassic Quest® opens at the Florida State Fairgrounds at 4800 U.S. Hwy. 301 from Friday to Sunday, July 22-24.

Jurassic Quest will include life-like dinosaurs; some of the largest rideable dinosaurs in North America; live dinosaur shows; interactive science and art activities, including a fossil dig and real fossils; a ‘Triceratots’ soft play area for our littlest explorers; bounce houses and inflatable attractions; photo opportunities; and more.

Walk through 165 million years of the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods to learn about the creatures that ruled on land and ‘deep dive’ into the ‘Ancient Oceans’ exhibit to come face to face with the largest apex predator that ever existed: a moving, life-size, 50-foot-long megalodon. Meet the babies, hatched only at Jurassic Quest: Cammie the Camarasaurus, Tyson the T-Rex and Trixie the Triceratops. You may even catch one of its star dino trainers: Safari Sarah, Dino Dustin, Captain Caleb, Prehistoric Nick or Park Ranger Marty.

The Jurassic Quest herd of animatronic dinos — replicating real-life dinos with the help of leading paleontologists — are displayed in realistic scenes, including some that move and roar, allowing guests to experience them as they were when they roamed the earth.

Tickets are for a timed arrival window and cost $19 for seniors and $22 for kids and adults. You can reserve online or get tickets on-site, and there’s a 100 percent ticket guarantee that in the event of a show cancellation or postponement for any reason, ticket purchases will be automatically refunded for the full purchase amount.

Guests can walk through at their own pace, and strollers are permitted. Some venues may have wheelchairs for use, but please contact the venue in advance to make arrangements.

General admission tickets include access to the dinosaur and marine exhibits, arts and crafts activities and dinosaur shows. There are rides and activities that require activity tickets available on-site (from $6), or guests can upgrade to the Kids Unlimited Rides ticket for $36 (for ages 2-12). Entry is free for children under age 2. Socks are required for inflatable attractions.

Its hours are 9 a.m.-8 p.m. from July 22-23 and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on July 24. For tickets or more information, visit www.jurassicquest.com.