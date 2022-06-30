On June 9, Bass Pro Shops in Tampa donated 800 fishing rods and reels to William Dunn and his organization, Take A Kid Fishing Inc., as part of its annual Gone Fishing campaign. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) representatives were also in attendance to help present this equipment to the organization.

“This fishing equipment will help us continue our mission of mentoring youth by taking them out fishing and teaching them valuable life skills. These kids can leave their troubles behind, pick up a fishing rod and enjoy learning a new skill while they learn patience and responsibility,” said William Dunn, founder and CEO of Take A Kid Fishing.

Nationwide, Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s plan to donate more than 25,000 rods and reels to nonprofit organizations that help kids from all backgrounds connect to the great outdoors as part of this year’s Gone Fishing campaign, the nationwide movement that gets kids and families connected to nature each summer.

The effort is part of the company’s mission to inspire future generations to enjoy, love and conserve the great outdoors. Since the program’s inception, Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s have donated more than 400,000 items to youth-focused nonprofit organizations across North America.

Bass Pro Shops also hosted free events over the weekends of June 11-12 and 18-19. Kids of all ages were invited to catch their first fish from free catch-and-release ponds and take home a “First Fish” certificate along with a digital photo download.

“We’re excited to be such an important part of introducing kids and their families in our community to the fun of fishing. They’re choosing to put down the phones and video games and spend quality time in the outdoors making family memories,” said Jarron Ritchie, Bass Pro Shops Tampa general manager.

Take A Kid Fishing is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in Lakeland that works to enhance the lives of underprivileged and fatherless kids through mentoring and ﬁshing excursions. To find out more information, donate or just volunteer, visit www.takffl.com or contact Dunn at 863-944-5641 or takeakidfishing2018@gmail.com.