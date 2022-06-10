Beginning on Monday, June 13, Durant Road between Lumsden and Valrico roads in Brandon will be closed to through traffic until early August 2022, barring unforeseen conditions. South Mount Carmel Road remains closed to through traffic during this time. These closures are part of Tampa Bay Water’s new Brandon Booster Station, to be constructed on South Mount Carmel Road.

Traffic on Durant Road will detour using Lumsden and Valrico roads. Motorists are advised to follow all posted detours and allow extra time for travel. Access for residents along South Mount Carmel and Durant roads will be maintained. Residents from Fox Hill Place westward will exit neighborhoods heading west on Durant Road toward Lumsden Road. Residents of Highcrest Circle and eastward will exit neighborhoods heading east toward Valrico Road.

This second of three road closures is needed for pipeline work on the Brandon Transmission Main between Fox Hill Place and Highcrest Circle along Durant Road. This work is scheduled to run through Friday, July 1, after which work will move to the intersection of Durant and South Mount Carmel roads. Construction will occur on weekdays from 7 a.m.-5 p.m., although some weekend and night work may be required.

When complete, the Brandon Booster Station will boost wholesale water delivery to the Hillsborough County Lithia Water Treatment Plant, bringing an additional 5-7 million gallons of water per day to fast-growing Southern Hillsborough County. For more information, please visit tampabaywater.org/bbs.

About Tampa Bay Water

Tampa Bay Water is the largest wholesale water supplier in Florida, providing high-quality drinking water to its members, who in turn supply water to more than 2.5 million residents of the Tampa Bay area. Tampa Bay Water member governments include the cities of New Port Richey, St. Petersburg and Tampa, and the counties of Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas. To learn more, visit tampabaywater.org.