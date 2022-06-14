FishHawk resident Luke Davis was honored last month with an impressive award. Luke, a student at Randall Middle School, was named the school’s 2021-22 scholar-athlete of the year at a district banquet held at Jefferson High School in Tampa.

Luke maintained a 3.7 GPA while playing basketball, volleyball, flag football as well as track and field (shot put, long jump and relay), and his relay team went to districts. He is taking three high school credit classes, is a member of NJHS, president of the Kindness Club, is a homeroom representative and received student of the month each year of school. Outside of school, Luke plays AAU basketball with Lithia Select and enjoys tennis, baseball and soccer.

At the district banquet, Luke was also recognized for volunteering with Give Kids The World, a nonprofit organization that gives joy to kids with critical illnesses, and the Children’s Dream Fund, a wish-granting organization that offers wishes to ill children. These organizations are close to Luke’s heart as his sister, Grace, received a wish from the Children’s Dream Fund in 2019.

Luke and his family are military, stationed at MacDill Air Force Base, and his parents are also respite foster parents who adopted a little boy a few years ago. Luke is very helpful with all the little ones that come through the Davis home and is active in the Bell Shoals Church youth group and serves in the preschool VBS sports activity ministry.

“We are grateful to Luke’s Randall Middle School coach, Mrs. Oglesby, for seeing his kindness towards others, his outstanding grades and athletic performances,” said Luke’s mom, Susan Davis. “It was an honor to have Randall’s AP, Mr. Gerding, join us at the banquet. We praise Jesus for this award.”